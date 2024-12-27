China Releases Official Regulations on Network Data Security

Founded in 2013, DaHui Lawyers is a next-generation law firm dedicated to providing innovative and practical legal solutions to PRC and international clients across a broad range of industries and legal environments. From its offices in Beijing, New York, Shanghai, and Wuhan, the firm’s team members serve as counselors, strategists, and advocates for China’s leading companies and the world’s leading companies in China. DaHui’s clients include major players across a broad range of industries, including aviation & aerospace, internet & telecommunications, automotive, publishing & media, sports & entertainment, technology, healthcare & life sciences, and more. Year after year, legal media platforms such as Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, Benchmark Litigation, and asialaw rank DaHui among the PRC’s top law firms. DaHui is also a member of several professional services associations, including MSI Global Alliance, TAGLaw, and LEInternational.
On 30 September 2024, the finalized, binding version of
theRegulations on Network Data Security("NDS
Regulations") was released by China's State
Council; it will be implemented from 1 January 2025. Nearly three
years since the draft was first released to widespread attention,
the finalized NDS Regulations now officially reiterate the data
protection obligations imposed under China's existing
cybersecurity framework, including theCybersecurity
Law("CSL"), theData Security
Law("DSL"), thePersonal
Information Protection Law("PIPL"),
and various implementing rules and regulations regarding
cross-border data transfers. The NDS Regulations also provide some
additional forms of specific guidance, detailed requirements, and
clarifications on China's existing cybersecurity framework.
This Newsletter focuses on such additional content, and how the NDS
Regulations supplement and clarify China's existing
cybersecurity/data regime.
