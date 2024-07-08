UPCOMING WEBINAR: Introduction Of PRC Sanctions Systems

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Date: 10 July 2024

Time: 1:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

For enterprises with multinational businesses, corporate compliance is extremely important and more challenging. Laws, regulations, and related judicial practices of countries around the world are complex and changing. This change constitutes a special challenge for individuals and companies seeking to comply with the laws of various countries. To comply with these laws, we need to keep up with the continuous changes in laws, regulations, and judicial practice, review business in a timely manner, make correct decisions, establish a good mechanism, and make good response plans. For multinational enterprises, law enforcement is implemented by different countries and institutions, which may affect global operations in various circumstances. Violation of relevant laws may lead to criminal, civil, and supervisory responsibilities, and it is likely to lead to huge fines and reputation losses. It is recommended that individuals and physical assessment businesses and activities, including products, services, supply chains, countries, and regions where they are located, formulate compliance systems, and dynamically follow up system innovation to ensure that the changing legal systems and judicial practice are quickly made Reaction and good response.

We will now introduce the Chinese sanctions system.