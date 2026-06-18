Emerging Market Compliance Risks: When Local Workarounds Become Permanent Liabilities

Companies entering emerging markets often rely on local workarounds to navigate complex regulatory environments, from using connected intermediaries to speed permits to keeping workers off the books.

Harris Sliwoski is an international law firm with United States offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, and Seattle and our own contingent of lawyers in Sydney, Barcelona, Portugal, and Madrid. With two decades in business, we know how important it is to understand our client’s businesses and goals. We rely on our strong client relationships, our experience and our professional network to help us get the job done.

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Companies entering emerging markets hear the same reassurance again and again: “This is how things are done here.” The advice comes in familiar forms. Use a connected intermediary to speed up a permit. Put shares in a nominee’s name to get around ownership limits. Ignore a zoning problem because a local official says it will be fine. Keep workers off the books because everyone does.

These workarounds are tempting, especially when local competitors use them and your own people on the ground swear there is nothing to worry about. The problem is that many of these arrangements do work, sometimes for years, while the legal exposure keeps building.

Copying a local competitor is riskier than it looks. Domestic companies often have relationships, political cover, or enforcement tolerance that a foreign company will never have. What a local rival gets away with for a decade can get a foreign company investigated, fined, or made into an example.

The exposure usually surfaces at the worst possible moment: a sale, a financing, a government audit, or a falling-out with the person who arranged the workaround in the first place. By then the company may have real money tied up in a business it cannot cleanly sell: a factory that cannot be relocated, a structure that will not survive scrutiny, a payroll no one can explain, or a government-facing relationship with no paper behind it.

The examples below come from real matters, with identifying details removed because the lessons matter more than the names. In emerging markets, the first workaround often becomes the way the business runs.

How the Workaround Starts

Most companies do not enter an emerging market intending to break the law. They need a permit, a license, land, labor, customs clearance, or even wired internet for their staff, and they need it fast enough to satisfy whoever is waiting on the project back home. Local management reports that the official process is too slow, too political, or too uncertain to rely on. A trusted local partner offers a way around it.

No one calls the workaround a legal risk. They call it local knowledge, connections, experience, or simply how things get done. The arrangement gets described as normal, safe, and already blessed by someone who matters.

But tolerated is not the same as legal. A helpful official who looks the other way today has not changed the law. Neither has your partner’s confidence, your competitor’s worse conduct, or the fact that the workaround appears to be common.

Nationality can matter too. The same conduct may draw different scrutiny depending on whether the host government views the foreign investor as useful, tolerated, or politically expendable. That does not make the conduct legal. It means the enforcement risk is uneven, and you rarely control which side of it you are on.

Local Approval Does Not Make It Legal

Political access and cooperative officials can move things quickly in an emerging market. They cannot make an unlawful arrangement lawful.

A company that works through a well-connected person or a helpful local agency may think it is reducing its risk. More often it is tying itself to that person’s authority, enemies, and staying power. The paperwork has to stand on its own after the helpful official is gone, the administration changes, or a rival decides to make trouble.

“The local government approved it” is one of the more dangerous phrases in international business. Sometimes it is even true, and still not enough. Local officials want investment, jobs, and revenue, and sometimes a personal benefit on the side. They may assure you that a questionable approval or land use is fine, and they may even put that assurance on local letterhead. None of that necessarily binds the national authorities above them. Nor does it usually override national tax, labor, land-use, or foreign-investment law.

We once formed a company in Shandong Province for a client and reported that the process would take three to five months. The client’s China manager insisted he could have it done in three weeks. His methods, we told the CEO, were illegal, and if the authorities ever audited the formation, the company could be dissolved.

The CEO understood all of that and asked whether we would work alongside the manager anyway. We declined. We had never formed a company that way because the method was unlawful, and we were not going to start.

The CEO told us he understood and felt he had to follow the manager’s advice regardless. He did not love the plan. He believed that overruling the manager would fracture his China operation beyond repair. Within the year, he called to tell me Beijing had dissolved the company and shut the operation down. I have always suspected the manager who pushed the workaround was also the one who reported it, clearing the way to take the best people and rebuild the business as his own. I cannot prove it. The pattern is common enough that I would not bet against it.

Tax incentives, land-use approvals, and subsidies create the same kind of trouble. We have seen companies rely on local tax breaks that looked official enough at the time, only to have the national tax authority take a hard look years later. The local government wanted the investment and jobs. The local official wanted credit for landing a foreign company. Once the national authority wanted its revenue, the company was paying taxes, interest, and penalties on money it had been told it did not owe.

Back when far more small foreign companies operated in China, we could count on two or three calls every December from CEOs who had just learned that Chinese tax officials were asking why certain taxes had gone unpaid. The CEO was almost always home for the holidays when the call came. I would ask why the taxes had not been paid, and the answer was nearly always the same: the local manager had an arrangement with the local tax office.

I would then suggest that the CEO not fly back to China without first talking to a Chinese criminal lawyer, given the real chance of being held personally liable for the arrears or held at the border. The reply was usually some version of, “But we just had our best year since we got here.” Of course they had. The year looked good because the company had not paid what it owed.

The explanation is almost always that local officials knew and signed off. That usually misses the real question: did the official have authority to approve it, and would that approval survive a hard look by the national tax authority or a future administration?

Personal Relationships Are Not a Compliance Strategy

Personal relationships open doors. They can also make every deal that follows look suspect, particularly around government contracts, state-owned enterprises, natural resources, infrastructure, and other regulated sectors.

Companies often fixate on outright bribery and miss the broader exposure. A company that did nothing wrong can still face investigation, cancellation, slow-walked payments, and lasting reputational damage because a deal appears to have come from improper access. The deeper problem is that a relationship is a wasting asset. The standing that moves your approval today can disappear the moment the person behind it loses power.

Years ago our firm hired a Russian paralegal whose father was the vice-governor of a Russian province. During part of her time with us, a dozen or more well-funded companies from that province came to us for cross-border work. After the vice-governor was killed and replaced, that work dried up almost overnight. Several of those companies told us plainly that it was no longer good politics to be seen as close to him.

The lesson is not particular to Russia. When work or approvals rest on a political relationship, the risk stays attached to that relationship long after the deal is signed and the relationship is gone.

In one matter, a client won a valuable contract with an Asian country’s military after a college friendship with the son of a senior official put him in front of the right people. The client never paid the son a cent, and nothing about it felt corrupt from the inside. But a deal only has to look like it was won through an insider for that appearance to put it at risk. When the son was later arrested on corruption charges, the government treated the contract as tainted. By the time it collapsed, the client had spent millions chasing it and had not seen a dollar in return.

The protection is a record: how the opportunity was sourced, how the decision got made, who was paid and for what, and why the price and terms made commercial sense. If the best account you can give of a win is “we knew the right person,” the win is fragile. You ought to be able to write down why you beat the competition on price, quality, capability, or some other legitimate business ground.

The U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the UK Bribery Act, and local anti-corruption laws may also come into play when access, payments, gifts, commissions, intermediaries, or state-linked counterparties are involved. U.S. enforcement priorities come and go with administrations, but the business risk does not move much. A tainted deal is still hard to sell, an unproven structure is still hard to finance, and foreign regulators still apply their own law.

Illegal Ownership Structures Can Block Exits Years Later

Some workarounds take the shape of ownership structures built to dodge foreign-investment rules or to qualify for tax breaks and subsidies meant for someone else. We once watched a profitable Chinese manufacturer’s IPO come apart over an ownership decision made years before it had any real revenue. When the company was formed, foreign-invested businesses qualified for subsidies and other benefits, so the Chinese founders used a technique known as round-tripping. A relative in the United States set up a foreign company that, on paper, owned the Chinese business. This let the Chinese business claim benefits reserved for foreign investors.

It worked exactly as intended until the company tried to go public and needed a signature from the foreign entity’s owner of record. That owner was a cousin of the CEO, and despite a long search, no one could find him. The company spent its energy trying to locate its own legal owner and coax the business back to the people who had always run it. To my knowledge, the IPO never happened.

Nominee ownership and round-tripping can solve a real problem in the moment and still leave a chain-of-title defect that proves fatal in due diligence. Buyers, lenders, and auditors care about who legally owns the company, not about who everyone always understood the real owners to be.

It does not matter that the arrangement was common at the time or that the nominee was only ever meant to hold the shares temporarily. What matters is whether you can prove ownership with documents that buyers, lenders, regulators, and courts will accept. A company that cannot prove clean title cannot reliably sell itself, raise serious money, or pledge its assets.

A related problem nearly sank an M&A deal we were pulled into during its final weeks. The seller was an American company owned by three Chinese nationals. Almost all of its real business ran through a mainland Chinese entity, partly to reduce China taxes.

Weeks before closing, the buyer discovered that the company’s intellectual property, a large part of its value, sat in a Hong Kong company. We were asked whether the IP could be moved where it belonged, and we said yes, probably within a couple of months.

The buyer walked anyway. The delay was the smallest part of it. What killed the deal was the buyer’s sense that the problem had been buried, the suspicion that other things had been buried with it, and the worry that the structure carried tax exposure down the road. A structure that had once looked clever became indefensible the moment a serious buyer asked a basic question about who owned what.

Small Compliance Defects Become Structural Problems

Plenty of companies run for years with defective permits, improper land use, off-the-books employees, or a local power broker quietly embedded in the business. These problems persist because they do not stop the line. The factory runs, the revenue lands, and the local partner keeps saying not to worry.

We represented a company running a factory on land zoned for a hospital, a fact no one wanted to disturb while production was humming. A sale would have exposed the unlawful use and risked closing the plant. The arrangement did more than create legal risk. It locked the owners in because they could not sell without lighting the fuse.

Another client had operated for years with hundreds of workers sitting outside the formal payroll and tax system. When that finally came to light, the company was facing a shutdown and a bill for unpaid employer and employee taxes, plus penalties and interest. We got the penalties down. The bill was still painful.

In many of these markets, the careful foreign company sets up where the business case actually points and does the slow, costly work the legal way: real building permits, confirmed zoning, licensed contractors, registered employees, taxes paid. The reward is a facility it can defend when a regulator, lender, or buyer comes asking.

The other path is to save money by building somewhere cheaper through people who promise to handle everything. The plant costs a fraction of what it should, opens ahead of schedule, and feels like good business. But the building may not meet code. The zoning may not permit the use. The permits may be incomplete or rest on relationships that will not survive a second look. The locals who arranged it usually know all of this. Sometimes that is the entire point.

Once you are up and running, their hold begins to bite. The local group expects you to hire its relatives, use its vendors, pay its prices, and keep leaning on its people for security, transport, and dealings with the government. A plant that needs 75 workers ends up carrying 150 because someone’s network was promised jobs.

Leaving is hard by then. You may be stuck in a remote spot with a building you cannot easily sell, a payroll you do not need, and violations that would surface the instant you tried to relocate or clean things up. The people who set up the arrangement now hold the facts that can hurt you most.

A cheap building or fast permit does not save you money if it gives someone else the power to shut you down. An unenforced violation is still a violation, and every month of improper payroll, unreported tax, or unpermitted use makes the eventual cleanup more expensive.

Due Diligence Is Where Old Workarounds Resurface

Informal fixes stay buried as long as the business is running and no outsider is making the company prove its assumptions. The revenue arrives, the permits sit in a folder, and nobody has a reason to look too hard. The reckoning comes when someone else has to rely on the company’s paperwork: an IPO, a land transfer, or a move of profits offshore. That is when an informal fix becomes a transaction problem.

Due diligence converts assumptions into written demands. The buyer or lender wants proof of ownership and lawful land use, employee and tax records, valid permits, related-party and intermediary agreements, and a credible account of how any government contract was won.

Where the answers are messy, the price moves. A buyer ready to close at $40 million comes back at $28 million, demands a heavy escrow and special indemnities, or leaves entirely. In much of the world, the acquirer can also inherit the target’s tax, employment, environmental, and anti-corruption exposure. That is why serious buyers dig.

Run the diligence on yourself before someone else runs it on you. An internal legal audit is cheap when it is voluntary, early, and quiet. It gets expensive once a deadline, whistleblower, or outsider forces it.

Clean Operations Are a Business Advantage

Clean operations make a company worth more to a buyer or lender, and far easier to defend when a regulator, customer, employee, or competitor starts asking questions. We have advised companies that chose to hold themselves to employment, safety, and environmental standards above what local law seemed to require. The discipline paid off in ways that were not obvious at the start. They attracted better employees, retained them longer, and had fewer problems with regulators and local communities. When the law later tightened, they were already in compliance while competitors scrambled.

A company that operates this way may move more slowly at the start, but it has far more room to maneuver later, especially when it needs to sell, finance, expand, or defend itself. It is not quietly dependent on a particular manager, political friendship, informal tax deal, local fixer, or anyone else who could threaten to expose a problem he helped build.

Handled early, compliance becomes part of the company’s value. The ownership is clear, the documents hold up, and outsiders have fewer weak points to exploit.

How to Keep Local Workarounds From Becoming Permanent Liabilities

Build compliance into the market-entry plan from the start, rather than discovering the problem when the documents are a mess and a buyer or regulator is already at the door.

Make sure your ownership structure is legal, documented, and defensible. Nominee holdings, round-tripping, and informal side agreements should trigger legal review on sight. If the structure cannot survive serious scrutiny, fix it before you build anything on top of it. Confirm that local approvals come from officials who actually have the authority to grant them. For procurement, subsidies, licenses, land use, tax incentives, and anything involving a state buyer, keep a written record of who approved what, who was paid, and why the terms made commercial sense. Do real diligence on local partners, agents, and well-connected go-betweens. Learn who they are, how they are paid, what they actually do for you, and whether they are tied to officials, competitors, sanctioned parties, or anyone else who could compromise the business. A relationship should reinforce your compliance, not substitute for it. Audit your employment, tax, zoning, land-use, and environmental compliance early. These are the areas where small lapses quietly grow into large liabilities. Deal with them before they become a transaction problem, whistleblower complaint, tax assessment, or shutdown threat. Before you sign, pay, build, hire, or route business through someone, ask whether you could defend the arrangement on paper. If you could not justify it to a regulator or a court, do not make it the foundation of your business.

The Most Dangerous Workaround Is the One That Works

The arrangement lands the permit, wins the contract, opens the factory, and carries the company to its first-year numbers. Then it settles in and becomes part of how the business runs.

Years later, when the company needs clean documents, lawful ownership, proper tax records, and proof that its biggest contract was won on the merits, the problem surfaces for everyone to see. By then, fixing it can be enormously expensive, and not fixing it can be worse.

Emerging markets reward companies that understand how things really work locally, and they punish the ones that mistake local reality for legal immunity.

If you are entering a new market, reviewing a structure you already have, or trying to clean up a legacy problem ahead of a sale, financing, or audit, we can help you find the trouble before someone else does.

Emerging Market Compliance Risks: When Local Workarounds Become Permanent Liabilities

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.