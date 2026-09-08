Cayman CRS PPoC: Local Contact Requirements

The Cayman Islands has introduced a new local nexus requirement for Common Reporting Standard compliance, mandating that Financial Institutions appoint a Principal Point of Contact with a physical presence in the Cayman Islands. With the 31 January 2027 deadline approaching and penalties of CI$10,000 for non-compliance, FIs must urgently review their current registrations and ensure their appointed contacts meet the updated territorial requirements.

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The Cayman Islands Department for International Tax Cooperation (“DITC”), acting for the Tax Information Authority (“TIA”), has updated the Common Reporting Standard (“CRS”) notification framework for Cayman Financial Institutions (“Fis”). A Cayman Financial Institution, other than an exempted body, must notify the TIA of required information through the DITC Portal, including details of a person in the Islands authorised to act as its principal point of contact (“PPoC”) for CRS compliance purposes.

The Local Nexus Requirement

The statutory formulation is that the PPoC must be a “person, in the Islands”. The DITC has explained that, for a natural person, this means having a physical address in the Cayman Islands. For a legal person, it means being incorporated, registered or established in the Cayman Islands and maintaining a physical address in the Cayman Islands; a mailing or correspondence address alone is not sufficient.

Key Deadlines and Enforcement Risks

FIs should distinguish the general CRS notification deadlines from the limited extension for the new local PPoC and FI-date data points:

Existing registrations: Where a FI was registered with the TIA before commencement of the CRS Amendment Regulations and had not notified a person in the Islands as its PPoC, the change form for that appointment must be submitted on or before 31 January 2027.

2026 CRS deadlines: The DITC’s 2026 deadlines for the 2025 calendar year include CRS and FATCA notification by 30 April 2026, CRS and FATCA reporting by 31 July 2026, and the CRS Compliance Form by 15 September 2026. The DITC has extended to 31 January 2027 only the deadline to register the appointment of a PPoC in the Islands and the date on which the FI became a Financial Institution; the extension applies to all FIs.

Failure to provide accurate and current required information may expose a FI to enforcement action. The CRS Enforcement Guidelines identify indicative administrative penalties for relevant contraventions, including CI$10,000 for entities and certain individuals for failure to provide required information and for failure to provide details of the PPoC. The imposition of an administrative penalty is a regulatory enforcement process, not an automatic consequence of the deadline passing.

Practical steps for FIs, asset managers and service providers include:

Review current DITC Portal Information: confirm whether the notified PPoC satisfies the “person in the Islands” requirement and whether the institution’s CRS classification, reporting status and FI-date information are accurate and current. Confirm the Local Nexus: where the PPoC is a natural person, verify the physical Cayman address; where the PPoC is a legal person, verify its Cayman incorporation, registration or establishment and its maintained physical Cayman address. Submit PPoC Change Forms Promptly: where required information changes, a change form should generally be submitted through the DITC Portal within 30 days after the change occurs. FIs using the 31 January 2027 extension should still plan early, as the extension is confined to the PPoC and FI-date data points.

Originally published 7 September 2026.

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