City Council Introduces Legislation To Implement New York’s Recently Revised J-51 Property Tax Abatement: Public Hearing Scheduled For September 9th

On August 13, 2026, New York City Council Member Pierina Sanchez introduced Intro. 1015-2026, legislation authorizing an expanded version of NYC’s J-51 property tax abatement program for alterations and improvements to qualifying condominium, cooperative and rental apartment buildings.[1] The Committee on Housing and Buildings will hold a public hearing on September 9th.

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On August 13, 2026, New York City Council Member Pierina Sanchez introduced Intro. 1015-2026, legislation authorizing an expanded version of NYC’s J-51 property tax abatement program for alterations and improvements to qualifying condominium, cooperative and rental apartment buildings.1 The Committee on Housing and Buildings will hold a public hearing on September 9th.2

In the City of New York, large-scale residential projects, including renovations, cannot move forward without property tax assistance. Enacted in 1955, NYC’s J-51 program was introduced to encourage multiple dwelling properties to undertake major capital improvements by providing real property tax benefits to offset the costs associated with the renovations. It delivers these savings through a temporary tax exemption that freezes a building’s pre-renovation assessed value while simultaneously providing a tax abatement that directly reduces existing property tax bills.

More recently, the program has been utilized to assist qualifying buildings in meeting carbon emission caps as required by Local Law 97.

From a legislative standpoint, the J-51 abatement program has been codified under Real Property Tax Law Section 489, which requires local authorization and enactment by the City Council. The program is administered by the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (“HPD”) and the NYC Department of Finance (“DOF”).

With the J-51 program set to expire on June 30, 2026, affordable housing advocates aggressively lobbied Albany lawmakers and Governor Hochul’s office to revive and extend the initiative. In response, Governor Hochul’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget—passed on May 28— included amendments to RPTL§ 489 that effectively replaced and expanded the expiring J-51 program.

If enacted by the City Council, the revised program could materially improve the financial viability of housing preservation projects throughout the City. Key provisions include:

10 Year Project-Completion Extension – Extends the project-completion deadline for qualifying projects through 2036.

– Extends the project-completion deadline for qualifying projects through 2036. Increased Abatement Cap: Raises the maximum aggregate tax abatement from 70% to 100% of certified reasonable costs (CRC).

Raises the maximum aggregate tax abatement from 70% to 100% of certified reasonable costs (CRC). Extended Benefit Term: Retains a potential 20-year tax benefit period.

Retains a potential 20-year tax benefit period. Expanded Eligibility: Increases the assessed-value threshold for co-ops and condominium from $45,000 to $60,000 per dwelling unit.

Navigating NYC’s J-51 program, Local Law 97 compliance, and the resulting property tax impact of capital improvements requires experienced guidance. Specialized property tax abatement attorneys assist with strategic planning, timing, and filing exemption applications to maximize financial benefits.

Footnotes

1. See, https://tinyurl.com/NYCLegJ51Intro

2. See, https://intro.nyc/events

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