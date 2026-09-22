Public Invited To Observe World Maritime Day 2026

The Cayman Islands Government is inviting the public to join in observing World Maritime Day on Thursday, 24 September, under the theme ‘From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence’.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 17 September 2026 - The Cayman Islands Government is inviting the public to join in observing World Maritime Day on Thursday, 24 September, under the theme ‘From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence’.

World Maritime Day highlights the vital role of shipping and the maritime sector in supporting economies and communities around the world, while recognising the contributions of past and present seafarers.

As part of this year’s observance, the Government Administration Building in George Town and the District Administration Building in Cayman Brac will be lit in blue on the evening of Thursday, 24 September.

The Cayman Islands Government encourages residents across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman to join in recognising the people, services and infrastructure that keep the Cayman Islands connected to the wider world through the sea. The public can join by wearing blue on World Maritime Day and/or lighting their homes and businesses in blue that evening.

Note to Editors

World Maritime Day is observed annually on the last Thursday of September. The initiative to light the Headquarters of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and other emblematic landmarks worldwide in blue was launched in 2021 by the IMO to promote World Maritime Day.

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