Cayman Shipping Registry Ranks No. 1 On 2025 Paris MoU White List

The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry has been ranked No. 1 on the 2025 Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MoU) White List, which is widely regarded as one of the world's leading benchmarks of flag state performance based on Port State Control inspections.

The White List became effective on 1 July 2026 and remains in force until publication of the next annual list. The ranking reflects the performance of Cayman Islands flagged vessels during the relevant reporting period. While it does not introduce any changes to Cayman Islands law or regulatory requirements, it is a significant indicator of the Registry's safety, compliance and operational standards.

Key implications

The ranking may be relevant to shipowners, financiers, directors, corporate service providers and other maritime stakeholders when assessing Cayman Islands flagged vessels and related ownership structures. In particular:

Cayman Islands flagged vessels underwent 299 Paris MoU inspections during the reporting period, with no detentions.

The Cayman Islands continues to be recognised as a low-risk flag administration under the Paris MoU regime. Together with other applicable risk factors, this may contribute to less frequent Port State Control inspections for qualifying vessels.

The published performance data may form part of due diligence undertaken in connection with vessel acquisitions, financing transactions and other commercial arrangements involving Cayman Islands flagged vessels.

The Paris MoU White List is compiled using a rolling three-year assessment of Port State Control inspections and detentions for flag administrations with at least 30 inspections during the relevant reporting period. It provides an internationally recognised measure of flag state performance for the purposes of the Paris MoU inspection regime.

Cayman Islands considerations

For Cayman Islands entities holding maritime assets, the ranking may be relevant when considering:

vessel ownership and financing structures established through Cayman Islands entities;

ongoing corporate governance and statutory compliance for Cayman Islands holding vehicles;

due diligence in maritime finance and transactional matters;

regulatory considerations associated with Cayman Islands flagged vessels; and

registration and ongoing operation of Cayman Islands flagged vessels through the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry.

The Paris MoU ranking should not be regarded as replacing applicable statutory or regulatory obligations. Vessel owners, operators and Cayman Islands entities should continue to comply with all applicable Cayman Islands legislation, international maritime conventions and operational requirements, together with any obligations imposed by financiers, insurers, counterparties and relevant maritime authorities.

Although the Paris MoU ranking does not confer any legal rights or exemptions, strong flag state performance may enhance the commercial attractiveness of Cayman Islands flagged vessels by evidencing a consistent record of regulatory compliance and operational standards during Port State Control inspections. Such performance may also be a relevant consideration for financiers, insurers, charterers and purchasers when assessing operational risk.

Related services

Organisations involved in the ownership, financing and administration of Cayman Islands flagged vessels often require a combination of legal, corporate administration and governance services. The Stuarts Humphries group provides services across these areas, including:

Entity establishment – Incorporation and ongoing maintenance of Cayman Islands exempted companies, limited liability companies and special purpose vehicles used for vessel ownership.

– Incorporation and ongoing maintenance of Cayman Islands exempted companies, limited liability companies and special purpose vehicles used for vessel ownership. Corporate administration – Registered office services, annual filings and corporate administration to assist Cayman Islands entities in meeting applicable statutory requirements.

– Registered office services, annual filings and corporate administration to assist Cayman Islands entities in meeting applicable statutory requirements. Maritime transactions – Cayman Islands legal advice on vessel sale and purchase transactions, vessel registration, maritime finance, security documentation and charterparty arrangements.

– Cayman Islands legal advice on vessel sale and purchase transactions, vessel registration, maritime finance, security documentation and charterparty arrangements. Ownership and financing structures – Advice on the structuring of vessel ownership and financing arrangements through Cayman Islands entities for owners, lenders, family offices and asset managers.

– Advice on the structuring of vessel ownership and financing arrangements through Cayman Islands entities for owners, lenders, family offices and asset managers. Corporate governance – Independent director services and governance support for Cayman Islands holding companies where appropriate.

Originally published 17 July, 2026