Cayman Islands And UK Authorities Host Maritime Safety Course For Small Commercial Vessel Operators

Ministry Of Financial Services’s articles from Cayman Islands Government are most popular:

Grand Cayman, 24 February 2026 - The Cayman Islands Government, in collaboration with the United Kingdom Maritime and Coastguard Agency (UK MCA), the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI), the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG), and the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands, will host a specialised maritime safety training course aimed at strengthening the safe operation of small commercial vessels across the Cayman Islands.

The free one-day course, titled "Safe Operation of Small Commercial Vessels," will be delivered at the Inspire Cayman Training Facility, 131 McLendon Drive, George Town. The training is open to anyone 17 and over, including commercial boat operators, tourism and watersports operators, and other maritime professionals seeking to enhance safety standards and operational best practices.

Participants may register for one of the following sessions:

Thursday, 12 th March | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

March | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, 13 th March | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

March | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 14 th March | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

March | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 15th March | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This interactive course introduces participants to the fundamental principles of small vessel operation and safety management. Key topics include:

Responsibilities of Boat Skippers;

Pre-departure Preparations and Passage Planning;

Elementary Navigation and Communication Techniques;

Collision Avoidance and Emergency Preparedness;

Safety Equipment and Pollution Prevention;

Maintenance Strategies and Crew Management Principles; and

Real-world Accident Case Studies.

Upon completion, participants will receive a Certificate of Attendance.

Spaces are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Interested persons my register via this link.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.