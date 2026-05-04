Inflation Takes Flight: Mandatory Indexation Of Air Carrier Liability Insurance Under The Air Transportation Regulations

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Effective July 1, 2026, the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) will implement a significant amendment to the Air Transportation Regulations (ATR): the mandatory indexation of minimum liability insurance requirements for all licensed air carriers. In order keep pace with rising costs, this adjustment ensures that insurance coverage levels remain sufficient to meet modern financial obligations and protect both passengers and operators in the event of an incident. While seemingly just an inflationary adjustment, this development represents a notable shift in the legal framework governing financial responsibility and liability risks in Canadian aviation.

Legislative Context

All air carriers licensed by the Canadian Transportation Agency that offer service to, from, or within Canada, must at all times maintain the appropriate liability insurance to cover claims from injuries, death, and damage to property.

Historically, the ATR prescribed fixed minimum insurance thresholds for passenger and public liability. These figures remained largely unchanged for decades, despite evolving economic conditions and increasing litigation exposure. Amendments introduced in recent years signaled a move toward modernization, culminating in the CTA’s adoption of an indexation mechanism tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

As of July 1, 2026, this mechanism will be applied (and made mandatory) for the first time. Going forward, minimum liability thresholds will be recalculated every two years to reflect inflation. This transforms what was previously a static regulatory requirement into a dynamic, periodically adjusted obligation embedded within the ATR.

Updated Minimum Liability Thresholds

The required minimum liability insurance amounts depend on the number of passenger seats in an aircraft and on the aircraft maximum certified take off weight (MCTOW).

The 2026 indexation results in an approximate 23% increase across key categories:

New Minimum Insurance Coverage for Passenger Liability: increasing from CAD 595,000 to CAD 735,000 per passenger seat

increasing from CAD 595,000 to CAD 735,000 per passenger seat New Minimum Insurance Coverage for Public Liability: increased across all aircraft weight classes, scaling upward based on maximum certified take-off weight (MCTOW): baseline amounts rising from CAD 1,985,000 to CAD 2,450,000 for Aircraft with MCTOW less than 3,402 (7,500 lbs) baseline amounts rising from CAD 3,970,000 to CAD 4,900,000for Aircraft with MCTOW between 3,402 kg and 8,165 kg (between 7,500 lbs and 18,000 lbs) baseline amounts rising from CAD 3,970,000 + an amount determined by multiplying CAD 655 by the number of kg an aircraft’s MCTOW to CAD 4,900,000 + an amount determined by multiplying CAD 810 by the number of kg an aircraft’s MCTOW exceeds 8,165 kg

increased across all aircraft weight classes, scaling upward based on maximum certified take-off weight (MCTOW):

These thresholds continue to be calculated based on seating capacity and aircraft weight, consistent with the existing regulatory structure. However, the automatic adjustment introduces a new compliance consideration, as carriers must now anticipate periodic increases as a matter of law.

Compliance and Enforcement

The ATR requires that carriers maintain insurance coverage at or above the prescribed minimums as a condition of licensing. The CTA has confirmed that compliance with the indexed thresholds will be strictly enforced as of July 1, 2026.

Carriers must provide updated proof of coverage through prescribed documentation, including Certificates of Insurance and Endorsements, submitted in accordance with CTA requirements. The consequences of non-compliance are immediate. Where a carrier fails to demonstrate adequate coverage, the CTA may suspend the carrier’s license without advance notice or a remedial grace period.

This enforcement approach reflects the statutory nature of the requirement. The obligation is not discretionary, and there is no mechanism within the ATR for temporary exemptions or post-deadline corrections.

Interaction with International Liability Regimes

The indexation of domestic liability minimums occurs alongside recent increases to liability limits under the Montreal Convention, which governs international carriage by air. As of late 2024, the Convention provides for strict liability for passenger injury or death up to 151,880 Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the equivalent of approximately CAD $279,186, with potential unlimited liability beyond that threshold.

This creates a dual regime:

Under the ATR, domestic carriage is subject to fixed, indexed minimum insurance requirements;

Under the Montreal Convention, international carriage is governed by treaty-based liability limits and principles.

For carriers operating both domestic and international services, this overlap underscores the importance of clearly aligning insurance coverage, tariffs, and contractual provisions with both regimes.

Legal Significance

From a legal perspective, the introduction of mandatory indexation alters the nature of the insurance requirement under the ATR. The minimum coverage is no longer a fixed benchmark but a variable standard that will evolve over time. This has several implications:

It increases the baseline for compliance on an ongoing basis, requiring periodic review rather than one-time certification;

It may influence damage compensation in liability claims;

It introduces potential risks where carriers fail to keep pace with indexed increases, even inadvertently.

More broadly, the change reflects a regulatory intent to ensure that liability coverage remains aligned with economic realities and does not erode in real terms over time.

Conclusion

The July 1, 2026 indexation marks a substantive amendment to the ATR’s liability insurance framework. While the concept is straightforward — adjusting minimum coverage to reflect inflation — the legal consequences are immediate and enforceable.

Air carriers should ensure that insurance coverage, regulatory filings, tariffs, and contractual arrangements are updated to reflect the new thresholds. With indexation now embedded in the regulatory scheme, this will become an evolving compliance obligation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.