Quebec’s New Truck Licence Transfer Rules: What Ontario Carriers Need To Do Now

Ontario commercial truck drivers with less than two years of heavy-truck experience must now pass a practical road test administered by Quebec’s Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (“SAAQ”) before they can transfer their licence and operate heavy vehicles in the province. After two failed attempts, mandatory training is required. With 300 to 400 Ontario drivers transferring licences to Quebec each year, carriers operating across the border need to factor the new requirements into workforce planning, recruitment timelines, and dispatch decisions immediately.

The measures, announced July 9, 2026, follow a series of commercial truck collisions in Quebec, including a fatal collision in Boucherville that prompted a public inquiry, and the Ontario Auditor General’s May 2026 audit of commercial truck driver licensing, which exposed significant gaps in training standards and provider oversight.

What are Quebec’s new licence transfer requirements?

The requirements apply to Ontario truck drivers seeking to obtain a Quebec Class 1 heavy vehicle licence through a licence transfer. Specifically, drivers with less than two years of heavy-truck driving experience must pass a practical road test administered by the SAAQ. Drivers who fail the road test twice must complete mandatory training before being authorized to operate heavy trucks in Quebec.

Quebec has also established a committee to strengthen road safety requirements for temporary foreign workers in trucking.

Carriers should therefore account for the experience threshold, testing or training lead time, and documentary requirements when recruiting drivers or assigning Ontario-based personnel to Quebec operations.

Ontario’s training and oversight gap

The policy is unfolding against a material safety and regulatory backdrop. The Auditor General reports that large commercial trucks represented only about 3% of vehicles on Ontario roads but 12% of vehicles involved in fatal collisions between 2019 and 2023.

Ontario’s mandatory Class A Entry Level Training (“ ELT ”) standard requires 103.5 hours (36.5 hours in class, 17 hours in-yard and 50 hours behind the wheel), which is the lowest requirement among provinces with mandatory ELT.

”) standard requires 103.5 hours (36.5 hours in class, 17 hours in-yard and 50 hours behind the wheel), which is the lowest requirement among provinces with mandatory ELT. Other provinces require between 112.5 and 240 hours.

Quebec requires a 200-hour program plus a three-month supervised on-road learning period before a full licence is issued.

The Auditor General’s undercover testing found that two of five private career colleges delivered only 59.5 and 81 hours, respectively, of the required 103.5 hours and instructed students to sign records for hours that they had not completed. Two students were not taught essential skills, including left turns at major intersections, reverse parking, and emergency stopping. For carriers, an ELT certificate should not be treated as substitute for verifying competence and training records.

Provider oversight was also incomplete. As of March 2025, the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security (“MCURES”) had never inspected 54 of 216 registered private career colleges actively offering ELT (25%). Of the 81 colleges that had reached the five-year re-inspection threshold, 44 (54%) had not been re-inspected. MCURES inspections and investigations also identified three colleges that falsified or altered student training records and four that lacked records demonstrating completion of required training.

These findings create a practical diligence issue for carriers hiring or transferring drivers. Companies should obtain and retain provider records, confirm completion of each required ELT component, and document supplemental instruction where a driver’s experience does not match the proposed equipment or route.

The licensing system also leaves a significant eligibility question. Ontario does not currently restrict applicants with demerit points, suspensions, or driving-related convictions from obtaining Class A or D licences. Quebec and British Columbia apply stricter criteria. The Auditor General estimates that, had Ontario applied Quebec’s restrictions, at least 986 drivers would have been denied licences.

Post-licensing compliance is another area of exposure. Between 2020 and 2024, roadside infractions increased by 108%, violations for failing to maintain daily inspection logs increased by 135%, and violations for failing to maintain records of duty increased by 118%. Carriers should treat inspection and hours-of-service documentation as core safety obligations, not administrative formalities.

Interprovincial compliance and practical implications

Labour-model issues also intersect with safety oversight. The Auditor General reports that the Ontario Trucking Association (“OTA”) estimates roughly 30% of the Ontario trucking companies use the “Driver Inc.” model, with payroll costs approximately 30-40% lower than for full-time employees. Carriers should review worker classification, payroll, insurance, maintenance and Workplace Safety and Insurance Board arrangements rather than treat the model as a licensing workaround.

Ontario also has no mandatory waiting period between a Class G passenger-vehicle licence and a Class A licence. The Auditor General found that drivers who waited two to three years were 41% less likely to be involved in a first-year at-fault collision than drivers who upgraded within one year. Ontario is reviewing whether additional experience or post-licensing requirements should apply, which may affect recruitment and progression programs.

Quebec’s measure and the OTA’s call for coordinated oversight point to a broader interprovincial issue: fragmented rules may shift licensing or training activity without reducing the underlying risk. Carriers operating in both provinces should map the stricter applicable standard, monitor policy changes, and use consistent hiring, onboarding, and safety documentation across their fleets.

Near-term action items include:

identifying Ontario drivers with less than two years of heavy-truck experience;

budgeting for SAAQ testing or training;

independently confirming ELT completion and competence;

auditing inspection and duty-status records;

reviewing licence abstracts and worker classifications; and

planning for additional requirements affecting temporary foreign workers.

Businesses should assume that licence-transfer rules will continue to tighten and build these requirements into recruitment, dispatch, compliance audits and cross-border contracts.