Back To School: A Reminder That School Bus Safety Is Everyone’s Responsibility

As students across Ontario prepare to head back to school, our roads will once again become busier with school buses, young pedestrians, cyclists, and families making their way to and from school.

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As students across Ontario prepare to head back to school, our roads will once again become busier with school buses, young pedestrians, cyclists, and families making their way to and from school.

The first few weeks of September are an important time for drivers to slow down, pay attention, and remember that children’s safety depends on all of us.

School buses carry our most precious cargo

Every school day, thousands of Ontario children rely on school buses to get to and from school safely. While school buses are a safe form of transportation, the greatest risks often arise when children are boarding, exiting, or crossing the road near the bus.

Children can be unpredictable. They may step into traffic without warning, cross the street unexpectedly, or assume that drivers can see them when they cannot.

That is why Ontario has some of the strictest school bus safety laws in the country.

Know when you must stop

School bus stopping laws apply on all roads. When a school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended:

drivers approaching from behind must stop at least 20 metres behind the bus;

drivers approaching from the opposite direction must also stop;

the only exception is when the roadway is divided by a physical median separating opposing traffic.

Drivers must remain stopped until the bus moves, the red lights stop flashing, and the stop arm is fully retracted.

Passing a stopped school bus is not only dangerous, it can result in significant penalties, including fines and demerit points.

Slow down in school zones

The return to school also means increased activity around schools, pedestrian crossings, and neighbourhood streets.

Drivers should:

obey posted school zone speed limits

watch carefully for crossing guards and pedestrians

be alert for children who may enter the roadway unexpectedly

avoid distractions such as mobile phones while driving

exercise extra caution during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times.

A few extra seconds of patience can prevent a life-changing collision.

Safety tips for parents and caregivers

Parents can also help children stay safe by:

reviewing bus stop and crossing safety before the school year begins

reminding children to wait for the bus driver’s signal before crossing in front of a bus

encouraging children to stay alert and avoid distractions from phones or other devices near traffic

walking younger children through their route to school and identifying safe crossing locations.

Let’s start the school year safely

At Siskinds, we see firsthand how serious roadway collisions can affect individuals, families, and communities. Many of those injuries are preventable.

As students return to classrooms next week, we encourage everyone to slow down, stay alert, and make safety a priority. Whether you are driving, cycling, walking, or taking the bus, the choices we make on the road can help ensure every child arrives at school and returns home safely.

We wish students, families, educators, and school staff a safe and successful school year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.