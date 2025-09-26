Message From Premier The Hon. André M. Ebanks, MP In Observance Of World Maritime Day – 25 September 2025 Theme: "Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity"

The Cayman Islands are proud to be joining the global observance of World Maritime Day on 25 September. This year's theme, Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity, serves as a profound reminder of the important role our oceans play in sustaining life, driving economies, and connecting communities worldwide. It also calls us to embrace our shared responsibility to safeguard this precious resource.

The Cayman Islands is intrinsically linked to the sea. Our island heritage and culture have been shaped by the waters that surround us, and our maritime sector remains a cornerstone of our economic growth and international engagement.

This year's observance holds particular significance for the Cayman Islands following the completion of the Cayman Islands III Code Proxy Audit and Red Ensign Group Monitoring Visit 2025. The audit underscores the Islands' commitment to compliance with the International Maritime Organisation's obligations. For this, I must recognise the work of teams that comprise the Cayman Islands Maritime Administration (see attached chart).

For our Islands, World Maritime Day is an opportunity to reflect on our successful lineage of seafarers, whose skills and sacrifices built the foundation for our economy. Generations of Caymanian men and women took to the seas as merchant mariners, shipbuilders, and navigators, carrying with them not only the Islands' reputation for seamanship but also the resources that sustained families and communities back home. Today, that legacy lives on through our maritime administration, our thriving shipping registry and the ongoing contributions of Caymanians working in the industry worldwide.

Both modern and historical seafarers, often described as the unsung heroes of the oceans, face tremendous challenges as they navigate vast distances, adverse weather, and long periods away from home. Their professionalism and dedication ensure the smooth operation of the global shipping industry, which facilitates trade, and supplies essential goods to communities including right here in the Cayman Islands. We owe them our deepest gratitude and unwavering support.

Our maritime sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, cementing the Cayman Islands as a respected maritime hub in the Caribbean and beyond. Our commitment to regulatory excellence, innovation, and sustainability has attracted a diverse range of maritime businesses—from ship registration and management to marine services and yacht operations. This growth creates valuable opportunities for Caymanians, fostering skill development and career advancement in a dynamic industry.

However, with great opportunity comes great responsibility. As custodians of our marine environment, we continue to prioritise the health of our oceans by adopting sustainable practices that protect marine biodiversity and mitigate the impacts of climate change. The Cayman Islands Government remains steadfast in its support for environmental stewardship initiatives, including marine conservation programs, pollution reduction efforts, and the implementation of international standards within the maritime sector.

Looking ahead, I am optimistic about the future of our maritime industry. Our legislation, policies and operation are evidence of our unwavering commitment to remaining a jurisdiction with world-class performance record.

To everyone involved in the maritime community here in the Cayman Islands and worldwide, thank you for your hard work, your sacrifices, and your unwavering spirit. Your efforts inspire us all to navigate the path toward a sustainable and prosperous maritime future. Happy World Maritime Day.

Chart of the Structure of the Cayman Islands Maritime Administration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.