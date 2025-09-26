Foley Automotive Update

Analysisby Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

OEMs/Suppliers

Clarity on automotive tariffs and U.S. trade policy is likely still "months away," according tocommentary at the Automotive News Congress conference in Detroit this month.

is likely still according tocommentary at the Automotive News Congress conference in Detroit this month. GM willtemporarily lay off "the majority" of the 4,000 hourly workers at its Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri from September 29 to October 19 due to an unspecified parts shortage . The plantproduces midsize pickup trucks and full-size vans.

willtemporarily lay off "the majority" of the 4,000 hourly workers at its in Missouri from September 29 to October 19 due to an unspecified . The plantproduces midsize pickup trucks and full-size vans. Hyundai raised its 2025 revenue forecast by two percentage points to a range of 5% to 6%, but lowered its projected operating profit one percentage point to a range of 6% to 7% due to the effects of import tariffs . The automakermaintained a goal for 80% of its vehicles sold in the U.S. market to be produced domestically by 2030.

raised its 2025 revenue forecast by two percentage points to a range of 5% to 6%, but lowered its projected one percentage point to a range of 6% to 7% due to the effects of . The automakermaintained a goal for 80% of its vehicles sold in the U.S. market to be produced domestically by 2030. Lear plans to establish an advanced manufacturing and innovation center in Rochester Hills, MI.

plans to establish an advanced manufacturing and innovation center in Rochester Hills, MI. Auburn Hills, Michigan-based Lucerne International shelved plans to establish a $50 million aluminum forging plant in Detroit due to market challenges that include tariffs .

shelved plans to establish a $50 million aluminum forging plant in Detroit due to market challenges that include . Ford will open a new world headquarters building this November at its reimagined product development campus in Dearborn, Michigan. The new site is twice the size of its current "Glass House" headquarters building.

will open a this November at its reimagined product development campus in Dearborn, Michigan. The new site is twice the size of its current "Glass House" headquarters building. Stellantis hopes to strengthen its iconic Jeep brand , which experienced significant sales declines attributed to strategic missteps under former CEO Carlos Tavares, according to a report inBloomberg.

hopes to strengthen its iconic , which experienced significant sales declines attributed to strategic missteps under former CEO Carlos Tavares, according to a report inBloomberg. Volkswagen unit Scout Motors announced plans to establish a $300 million supplier park in proximity to its plant in Blythewood, South Carolina. Separately, VW plans to raise prices on certain 2026 model year vehicles sold in the U.S. by up to 6.5% in response to tariffs .

announced Blythewood, Separately, plans to sold in the U.S. by up to 6.5% in response to . Continental spinoff Aumovio , a provider of sensors, displays and braking systems,debuted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at a market capitalization of approximately €3.5 billion.

, a provider of sensors, displays and braking systems,debuted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at a market capitalization of approximately €3.5 billion. GM is using artificial intelligence and other technologies to help reduce risk and increase supply chain resilience , according tocommentary last week during the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) Management Briefing Seminars in Detroit.

is using and other technologies to help reduce risk and increase , according tocommentary last week during the in Detroit. Jaguar Land Rover extended a production shutdown to October 1 due to the complexity of restoring operations following a September 3 cyberattack.The incident has also causedcertain European suppliers to pause or revise their own production.

extended a production shutdown to October 1 due to the complexity of restoring operations following a September 3 cyberattack.The incident has also causedcertain European suppliers to pause or revise their own production. Fordplans to cut up to 5,000 employees in Europe by 2027, representing approximately 18% of its workforce in the region.

Market Trends and Regulatory

New light-vehicle inventory reached 2.76 million units at the start of September for a 77 days' supply industrywide. This represents an increase of 4.1% since the beginning of August, but a decline of 3.9% compared to September 2024.

reached 2.76 million units at the start of September for a 77 days' supply industrywide. This represents an increase of 4.1% since the beginning of August, but a decline of 3.9% compared to September 2024. Cox Automotive reported the average new auto loan rate reached 9.43% in September , amid "a decline in financing incentives, which is a function of tighter new vehicle supply." This represents an increase of 75 basis points (BPs) year-to-date, and a decrease of 14 BPs year-over-year.

reached , amid "a decline in financing incentives, which is a function of tighter new vehicle supply." This represents an increase of 75 basis points (BPs) year-to-date, and a decrease of 14 BPs year-over-year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will delay changes to its five-star New Car Assessment Program until the 2027 model year after the Alliance for Automotive Innovation stated the previous timetable did not allow enough time to implement vehicle design changes.

will delay changes to its five-star until the after the Alliance for Automotive Innovation stated the previous timetable did not allow enough time to implement vehicle design changes. The U.S. Senate voted 51-47 toconfirm Jonathan Morrison to head NHTSA . Morrison, who previously served as NHTSA chief counsel during President Trump's first term, expressedplans to encourage innovation and modernize safety standards.

to head . Morrison, who previously served as NHTSA chief counsel during President Trump's first term, expressedplans to encourage innovation and modernize safety standards. In its first rate cut since December 2024, the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark lending rate 0.25 points to a range of 4% to 4.25%. The Fed's median expectation is for up to two additional rate cuts before the end of 2025, while noting there is elevated uncertainty about the economic outlook.

lowered its benchmark lending rate 0.25 points to a range of 4% to 4.25%. The Fed's median expectation is for up to two additional rate cuts before the end of 2025, while noting there is elevated uncertainty about the economic outlook. The Chinese auto industry has experienced excess inventory and reduced profitability as China's domestic automakers prioritize "production targets influenced by government policy, instead of consumer demand," according to analysis fromReuters. China's government agenciesset the 2025 automobile sales targetat 32.3 million units,compared to a projection of 32.9 million units from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Autonomous Technologies and Vehicle Software

A survey by consultancy Capgemini found that 87% of automotive organizations believe "software will be the single biggest source of competitive advantage over the next five years." In addition,92% of survey respondents agreed that "every automotive organization will evolve into a software company to support software-defined vehicles (SDV) and mobility services," and 61% expect their software-defined strategy will impact over half of their brands within the next five years.

In addition,92% of survey respondents agreed that and 61% expect their Livonia, Michigan-based Roush Industries delivered its first autonomous truckequipped with a Kodiak Robotics driverless system to Atlas Energy Solutions in Texas.

delivered its first autonomous truckequipped with a driverless system to in Texas. Alphabet's Waymo will partnerwith Lyft to launch robotaxi services in Nashville, TN next year. Separately, Waymo and Via Technologies announceda partnership to offer autonomous public transit rides in parts of Chandler, AZ.

will partnerwith to launch robotaxi services in next year. Separately, and announceda partnership to offer autonomous public transit rides in parts of Nvidia isconsideringa $500 million investment in U.K.-based autonomous driving startup Wayve Technologies.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Nearly 58% of new U.S. EV customers leased their vehicles in Q2 2025, and EVs comprised just over 20% of all leased new vehicles in the second quarter, according toanalysis from Experian.

their vehicles in Q2 2025, and in the second quarter, according toanalysis from Experian. In a reversal, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state willnot offer EV purchase incentives to backfill a $7,500 federal tax credit that is set to expire at the end of this month.

said the state willnot offer EV purchase incentives to backfill a that is set to expire at the end of this month. Stellantis canceled plans to produce anall-electric Ram pickup truck and aplug-in hybrid version of its Gladiator midsize truck due to slowing demand. The automaker intends to continue developing a hybrid Ram 1500 pickup that could debut in 2026.

canceled plans to produce anall-electric Ram pickup truck and aplug-in hybrid version of its Gladiator midsize truck due to slowing demand. The automaker intends to continue developing a that could debut in 2026. Nissan canceled plans to produce its 2026 model year Ariya EV for the U.S. market.

canceled plans to produce its 2026 model year Ariya EV for the U.S. market. Amazon isreportedly testing GM's BrightDrop electric vans in support of a goal to utilize 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030 . The automakerplans to resume BrightDrop production at its CAMI plant in Ontario, Canada this November.

isreportedly testing in support of a goal to utilize 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030 The automakerplans to resume BrightDrop production at its CAMI plant in Ontario, Canada this November. Chinese automakers have collectivelysurpassed a 50% market share in global EV sales .

have collectivelysurpassed a 50% market share in . LG Energy Solution announced two multi-year EV battery supply agreements with Mercedes-Benz that are valued at an estimated $11 billion.

announced two multi-year EV battery supply agreements with that are valued at an estimated $11 billion. Lithium-ion battery parts maker Entek Technology sold a majority stake to investment-firm I Squared Capital , which also plans to invest in the company's planned factory in Indiana. On September 17, the Department of Energyapproved an initial installment of $77 million to help finance the new facility in Terre Haute, representing the first disbursement of the up to $1.3 billion DOE loan.

sold a majority stake to investment-firm , which also plans to invest in the company's planned factory in Indiana. On September 17, the Department of Energyapproved an initial installment of $77 million to help finance the new facility in Terre Haute, representing the first disbursement of the up to $1.3 billion DOE loan. The Michigan Supreme Court ordered a lower court to reconsider a challenge to Ford's plans for a $2 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan that is scheduled to begin production next year.

ordered a lower court to reconsider a challenge to Ford's plans for a that is scheduled to begin production next year. EV battery startup Our Next Energy will exit most of the factory space it leases in Michigan.

will exit most of the factory space it leases in Michigan. Rivianbroke ground on a $5 billion EV plant in Georgia that is scheduled to open in 2028.

