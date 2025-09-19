Truckers Face "Nuclear" Tow Bills – Here's How To Prepare

Predatory towing companies are hitting trucking operators with excessive bills worth tens of thousands of dollars, leveraging vehicle seizures to force payment.

The Big Picture

Most towing companies provide essential services, responding to breakdowns and accidents around the clock. But some exploit the system through inflated charges, unnecessary services, and related subcontractor markups.

What's Happening

Bad actors use several questionable tactics to maximize profits:

Excessive dispatch fees

Marked-up supplies and materials

Related "subcontractors" that generate additional fees

Holding vehicles and cargo hostage until payment

By the Numbers

These predatory bills can devastate smaller operators, with some cases requiring jury trials to resolve. Seriously. I successfully challenged a mega-bill, but required a jury trial that went to verdict to do so.

Your Action Plan

Build relationships now with reputable towing companies in your operating areas. You can't cover every lane, but strategic partnerships reduce exposure to predatory operators.

Know your rights in each state where you operate. Some states allow you to designate your preferred towing company. Check the 2023 ATRI towing regulations and recent state law changes like Ohio's new driver protections.

Prepare your drivers with cab cards containing preferred towing company contacts. Law enforcement urgency may require immediate designation — don't rely solely on dispatch. It may be too late!

Line up experts today:

Towing procedure and billing specialists

Attorneys experienced in tow-bill disputes in your operating areas

Insurance coverage details and emergency contacts

Time is of the essence in towing cases. Have these resources in place NOW to act immediately when the need occurs.

Review your insurance coverage limits for towing bills and response procedures. Ask about getting bonds on short notice — critical for next week's discussion on effective response tactics.

