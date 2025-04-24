Ayala Obtains $85,000 Global Settlement In Against Miami Towing Company That Towed And Sold Its Client's Vehicles

Ayala is happy to share that it has obtained an $85,000 global settlement against a Miami towing company that towed and sold its clients' vehicles.

The case involved the tow of two different vehicles from two different apartment complexes in Kendal by the same towing company. Even though both of Ayala's clients were legal residents of the building, the towing company towed both vehicles. Not content with that, the towing company refused to return the vehicle to Ayala's clients who were willing and able to pay the towing charges.

In one of the cases, Ayala's client went as far as going to the "auction sale" and bid on their own vehicle. But the towing company did not allow Ayala's client to bid on their own vehicle, saying the sale was over some five minutes after it opened.

As stated by attorney Eduardo A. Maura, "'Corrupt practices' is an understatement. What these towing companies get away with is beyond belief. We are happy that, after a year litigating these companion cases, we were able to obtain our clients the full value of their vehicles."

Attorney Ryan Sawal, who also litigated the case, stated, "We and our clients are very happy with the result. This is the result of not only a team effort, but of us building a strong lien law litigation practice. It is fair to say that we are experts in this area."

