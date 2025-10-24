Webinar: Insolvency From A Cross-Caribbean Perspective

Campbells are most popular:
Join Campbells LLP for an insightful webinar exploring some of the evolving issues in insolvency litigation across the Caribbean. Drawing on recent cases and practical experience, our panel will explore:
- Removing liquidators and challenging their decisions – Practical considerations and recent case law
- Costs in insolvency litigation – Who pays, and why?
- The Rule in Houldsworth – Does it have any place in modern insolvency, and what does that mean for investors?
- Evolving issues regarding legal privilege – Recent developments and their consequences.
Why attend?
This webinar offers valuable guidance not only for onshore and offshore legal practitioners but also for anyone engaged in cross-border insolvency matters.
