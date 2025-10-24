Webinar: Insolvency From A Cross-Caribbean Perspective

Campbells is a leading offshore law firm providing advice and services in relation to Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands law. We are regularly trusted to advise some of the most prominent names in finance, investment and insurance and we are frequently involved in the largest and most complex transactions, disputes and insolvencies in both jurisdictions.

Join Campbells LLP for an insightful webinar exploring some of the evolving issues in insolvency litigation across the Caribbean. Drawing on recent cases and practical experience, our panel will explore:

Removing liquidators and challenging their decisions – Practical considerations and recent case law

Costs in insolvency litigation – Who pays, and why?

The Rule in Houldsworth – Does it have any place in modern insolvency, and what does that mean for investors?

Evolving issues regarding legal privilege – Recent developments and their consequences.

