CBI Publishes Report On Board Effectiveness For Fund Management Companies

The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has published its findings on board effectiveness through the lens of diversity and inclusion in the fund management sector. The message is clear: more needs to be done.

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The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has published its findings on board effectiveness through the lens of diversity and inclusion in the fund management sector. The message is clear: more needs to be done.



Key takeaways include the CBI's focus on gender imbalances at board and senior management level, and the expectation that firms critically assess the independence of long-serving INEDs on at least an annual basis.



If you're in the fund management space, now is the time to review your governance frameworks, board evaluation processes and succession planning in light of these findings.

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