Premier Advances Regulatory Engagement In Trinidad And Industry Outreach In New York

Grand Cayman, 25 May 2026 - Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks MP will travel to Trinidad and New York this week to support ongoing Cayman Islands engagements with international regulatory partners and global financial services stakeholders.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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Grand Cayman, 25 May 2026 - Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks MP will travel to Trinidad and New York this week to support ongoing Cayman Islands engagements with international regulatory partners and global financial services stakeholders.

The visits form part of the Government's continued efforts to strengthen international relationships, reinforce the Cayman Islands' reputation as a well-regulated global financial centre, and promote the jurisdiction's financial services industry in key international markets.

The Premier’s itinerary begins in Trinidad on Monday and Tuesday, 25–26 May, where he will participate in engagements connected to the 62nd Caribbean Financial Action Task Force Plenary and Working Group Meetings in Port of Spain. The meetings will bring together regional and international representatives to discuss issues related to anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, international cooperation and emerging financial crime trends.

Agenda items during the week include discussions on mutual evaluation procedures, international cooperation, virtual assets and terrorist financing, regional security trends, and preparations for the next round of mutual evaluations.

The Premier will be accompanied in Trinidad by a Cayman Islands technical delegation that includes officials from the Office for Strategic Action on Illicit Finance.

From Wednesday, 27 May through Saturday, 30 May, the Premier will travel to New York to engage with US industry stakeholders alongside officials from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and Cayman Finance.

Engagements in New York will include a Cayman Finance roundtable with industry representatives, as well as meetings with major professional services firms.

Throughout the trip, the Premier will be accompanied by Cabinet Office International Affairs Analyst, Mr Sean Whewell.

For the period of 24-30 May, the Hon. Gary Rutty MP will serve as Acting Premier, the Hon. Isaac Rankine JP, MP as Acting Deputy Premier, and the Hon. Wayne Panton JP, MP as Acting Minister for Financial Services and Commerce.

This week's official travel follows the Premier's recent visit to Asia earlier this month, where he engaged with senior public and private sector leaders in Hong Kong and Shanghai. In addition, the Premier met with major Japanese financial institutions in Tokyo and delivered the keynote address at the 2026 Alternative Investment Management Association Japan Annual Forum.

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