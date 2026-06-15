Free Financial Forum For Business Owners And Operators

Grand Cayman, 12 June 2026 - The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD) is inviting owners and operators of micro, small and medium-sized businesses to attend its free Raising Capital Forum, designed to connect entrepreneurs with funding opportunities and resources that support business growth.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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Grand Cayman, 12 June 2026 - The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD) is inviting owners and operators of micro, small and medium-sized businesses to attend its free Raising Capital Forum, designed to connect entrepreneurs with funding opportunities and resources that support business growth.

The forum will take place on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo. Interested participants can register at www.cicbd.gov.ky/events/annual-events/raising-capital-financial-forum.

The Forum which will be held under the theme “Capital Connections: Bridging SMEs to Funding Opportunities,” will bring together entrepreneurs, financial institutions, investors, business leaders and ecosystem partners.

In addition to two panel discussions, this year’s event will feature a live pitch segment with five entrepreneurs from CICBD’s Capital Quest Programme. Capital Quest is an investment-readiness initiative that helps business owners strengthen their financial preparedness, understand funding options and develop effective investor communication skills. The participating entrepreneurs were selected from a larger cohort based on their investment readiness and will have the opportunity to present their businesses to the forum audience.

CICBD Director Thais Ducent encouraged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity.

"This forum is about helping entrepreneurs understand the funding landscape and make valuable connections that can support their growth journey. Whether you are looking to expand or launch a new venture, access to capital is often one of the biggest challenges. The Raising Capital Forum will provide practical information and opportunities that can help businesses move forward."

Representatives from participating financial institutions will be available throughout the evening to share information about products, services and financing options for small businesses. Attendees will also be able to visit information tables, ask questions and build relationships with potential funding partners.

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