CIMA Change Of Control Process: A Guide For Cayman Islands Regulated Entities

Acquisitions of CIMA-regulated entities involve different approval or notification requirements depending on the type of entity and size of the share transfer. Early planning and clear understanding of these rules...

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Acquisitions of CIMA‑regulated entities involve different approval or notification requirements depending on the type of entity and size of the share transfer. Early planning and clear understanding of these rules are important, as approval timelines and regulatory scrutiny can vary.

Acquisitions involving Cayman Islands financial services entities regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (“CIMA”) present a distinctive regulatory approach. The legislative framework imposes a spectrum of prior-approval and notification requirements that any prospective acquirer and each entity holding a CIMA licence or registration (a “Regulated Entity”) must navigate. Three broad categories emerge:

(i) prior CIMA approval for any share transfer, regardless of size;

(ii) prior approval only where a transfer crosses a 10% threshold; and

(iii) post-change notification only, with no prior-approval requirement.

CIMA’s Prior Approval and Notification Requirements: What Regulated Entities Need to Know

CIMA’s authority derives from the Monetary Authority Act (As Amended) (“MAA”) and the sector-specific regulatory statutes.

Under Section 8(1) of the Securities Investment Business Act (As Revised) (“SIBA”), Section 7(1) of the Banks and Trust Companies Act (As Revised) (“BTCA”), Section 9(1) of the Companies Management Act (As Revised) (“CMA”) and Section 13(1) of the Mutual Funds Act (As Revised) (“MFA”) (in respect of licensed mutual fund administrators), CIMA’s prior written approval is required before any shares or interests in a licensee are issued, transferred or disposed of. Even a single share transfer triggers the requirement.

The position for SIBA Registered Persons (“RPs”) is materially different. Under Section 8(1A), no prior approval is required. CIMA must simply be notified within 21 days of any transfer or disposal. This lighter-touch regime reflects the distinct status of RPs, which are registered with, rather than fully licensed by, CIMA.

The Insurance Act, 2010 (As Revised) (the “Insurance Act”) and the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act (As Revised) (the “VASPA”) take a different approach. Section 12(1) of the Insurance Act requires CIMA’s prior approval only where shares totalling more than 10% of a licensee’s share capital or voting rights are issued or transferred. Section 28(1) of the VASPA applies the same 10% threshold to VASPs. Transfers below that threshold may accordingly proceed without prior consent.

Each sector-specific statute provides that CIMA may, at its discretion, exempt a licensee whose shares are publicly traded on a CIMA-recognised stock exchange from the prior-approval requirement. Where granted, the prior-consent obligation is replaced by post-notification conditions: under SIBA s.8(2), BTCA s.7(2), CMA s.9(2), MFA s.13(2) and Insurance Act s.12(3), the licensee must notify CIMA, as soon as reasonably practicable, of any change of control or acquisition of 10% or more of its shares or those of its parent company. The Insurance Act notably extends the exemption to encompass shares of a licensee’s parent body.

The VASPA takes a stricter approach at Section 28(7): the exemption is available only where 95% or more of the VASP’s shares are publicly traded (a materially higher bar than the other statutes). In all cases, the exemption is discretionary, not automatic, and CIMA may attach bespoke conditions tailored to the entity’s circumstances.

Cayman Islands Share Transfer Requirements: A Comparative Overview

Act Section Types of Regulated Entities Requirement Banks and Trust Companies Act (As Revised) 7(1) Bank and Trust Licensees Prior approval before any shares or interests in a licensee are issued, transferred or disposed of Companies Management Act (As Revised) 9(1) Company Managers Prior approval before any shares or interests in a licensee are issued, transferred or disposed of Mutual Funds Act (As Revised) 13(1) Mutual Fund Administrator Licensees Prior approval before any shares or interests in a licensee are issued, transferred or disposed of Securities Investment Business Act (As Revised) 8(1) Securities Licensees Prior approval before any shares or interests in a licensee are issued, transferred or disposed of 8(1A) Securities Registered Persons Notification within 21 days of any share or interest transfer or disposal Insurance Act, 2010 (As Revised) 12(1) Insurers, Insurance Agents and Insurance Brokers Prior approval only where shares totalling more than 10% of a licensee’s share capital or voting rights are issued or transferred Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act (As Revised) 28(1) Virtual Asset Service Providers Prior approval only where shares totalling more than 10% of a licensee’s share capital or voting rights are issued or transferred

CIMA Change of Control Application: Requirements and Approval Timeline

The Regulated Entity must file the change of control application with CIMA. Different CIMA divisions handle applications depending on the licence / registration type, and where an acquisition involves multiple Regulated Entities or licences, separate divisional approvals may be required.

In CIMA’s Regulatory Policy, “control” is defined as: (i) aggregate ownership equalling or exceeding 10% of issued shares, directly or indirectly; (ii) the right to exercise 10% or more of voting rights; or (iii) the ability to instruct or direct the directors of a Regulated Entity.

Any natural person acquiring 10% or more must submit a Personal Questionnaire and the documentation prescribed in CIMA’s Regulatory Procedure on Assessing Fitness and Propriety.

Applicants should file well in advance of any scheduled closing. The CIMA approval process can take several weeks from receipt of a complete application, though timelines frequently extend to several months where the acquiring structure is layered and / or information requests are extensive.

How CIMA Assesses Change of Control Applications: Criteria and Process

CIMA assesses whether the proposed transfer poses undue risk to the public interest, financial system or the jurisdiction’s reputation, and whether it would prejudice depositors, investors, clients or creditors. The resulting corporate structure must be transparent and conducive to effective supervision. For transfers exceeding 10%, CIMA will also evaluate the incoming shareholder’s fitness and propriety, source of funds, proposed changes to the business plan, and the capacity of any home regulator to conduct consolidated supervision. Early engagement and comprehensive disclosure are essential, and a well-prepared application can materially shorten the approval timeline.

How the Maples Group Can Assist with CIMA Change of Control Applications

The Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory Team at the Maples Group is a market leader in advising on CIMA change of control applications, guiding clients through every stage, from structuring and coordinating across CIMA’s supervisory divisions to managing ongoing engagement through to approval. Most recently, the team advised Desjardins Group (“Desjardins”) on its take-private acquisition of Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”), which required multiple CIMA submissions across several regulatory categories. The transaction closed on 23 March 2026.

Footnotes

1 Please note CIMA’s Regulatory Procedure on Approval and Notification of Changes – Class B, C and D Insurers and Portfolio Insurance Companies (the “Regulatory Procedure”). That Regulatory Procedure sets out detail on the direct or indirect issuances, transfers or disposals of interests in Class B, C and D Insurers and Portfolio Insurance Companies. While not clear from its drafting, the Regulatory Procedures suggests that CIMA expect such licensees to obtain prior approval for transfers, issuances and disposals of interests that are less than (or up to) 10%. Relevantly, the Regulatory Procedure states that “The Insurance Law requires insurers to obtain written approval from the Authority prior to effecting the changes listed below….”. then proceeds to detail what information would be required for issuances, transfers or disposals under that 10% level. Accordingly, the Regulatory Procedure casts doubt on the position under the Insurance Act with respect to Class B, C and D Insurers and Portfolio Insurance Companies.

2 Please note that CIMA’s Regulatory Policy on Criteria for Approving Changes in Ownership and Control (December 2020) (the “Regulatory Policy”) states such exemption applies equally where the shares of the relevant Regulated Entity’s direct or indirect parent are listed, as opposed to the shares of the Regulated Entity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.