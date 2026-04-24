DCI Counters Close Early For Team Meeting

The Department of Commerce and Investment's (DCI) business licensing counters in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will close on Friday, 24 April 2026 at 3:00pm for a team meeting.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 23 April 2026 - The Department of Commerce and Investment's (DCI) business licensing counters in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will close on Friday, 24 April 2026 at 3:00pm for a team meeting.

Both licensing counters will reopen on Monday, 27 April 2026 at 9:00am.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, and encourages persons to submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky during the brief closure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.