General Registry Closure Notice - All Staff Meeting

The General Registry offices, including the public counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will be close at 12:00pm on Friday, 20 March to facilitate an all-staff meeting.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 19 March 2026 - The General Registry offices, including the public counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will be close at 12:00pm on Friday, 20 March to facilitate an all-staff meeting.

The General Registry office in Cayman Brac will be closed for the entire day to allow staff to participate in the meeting.

For urgent General Registry matters during this time, persons may contact Shania Tibbetts at 925-6517 or Kristi McLean on 916-7932.

General Registry apologises for any inconvenience this may cause. Normal working hours at both offices will resume on Monday, 23 March.

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