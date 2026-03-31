Cayman Islands Strengthen Small Domestic Commercial Vessel Safety

Grand Cayman, 30 March 2026 – The Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI), in partnership with the United Kingdom Maritime and Coastguard Agency (UK MCA), successfully delivered a series of one-day workshops titled "Safe Operation of Small Commercial Vessels".

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Grand Cayman, 30 March 2026 – The Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI), in partnership with the United Kingdom Maritime and Coastguard Agency (UK MCA), successfully delivered a series of one-day workshops titled "Safe Operation of Small Commercial Vessels".

Held from 12–15 March 2026 at the Inspire Cayman Training Facility, the initiative aimed at enhancing the operation of small commercial vessels across the Cayman Islands. It provided free, specialised training to 98 participants, including commercial boat operators, tourism and water sports professionals and other maritime stakeholders, across four sessions.

Local agencies that supported the initiative included the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG), the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry (CISR), and the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands.

Leading the sessions were Derrick Thorrington, Maritime Safety Specialist at the UK MCA, and Ned Miller, Surveyor Category II & Domestic Craft of the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry.

Mr. Thorrington said "participants showed much enthusiasm and willingness to engage and enter discussion on all of the subjects covered. These included pre-departure checks and passage planning, telecommunication, collisions regulations, boat maintenance amongst others. Participants rated the course highly and said the course provided useful information. They welcomed the possibility of further training opportunities."

Other essential maritime skills covered included:

Responsibilities of boat skippers;

Elementary navigation and communication techniques;

Safety equipment standards and pollution prevention;

Crew management principles; and

Case study analysis of real-word accidents to promote best practices.

Those who completed the course received Certificates of Attendance, recognising their commitment to improving maritime safety standards.

The Safe Operation of Small Commercial Vessels course reflects the ongoing collaboration between Cayman Islands maritime agencies and UK partners to foster professional development, strengthen safety awareness and promote best practices within the local maritime community.

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