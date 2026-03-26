Cayman Islands Regulatory Round Up - Winter 2025/26

KEY legislative DEVELOPMENTS

2026 Consolidations of Note:

The Cayman Islands Government has published a range of 2026 revised and/or consolidated Acts and Regulations, including amongst others, the Beneficial Ownership Transparency Act, Beneficial Ownership Transparency Regulations, Companies Act, and International Tax Co-operation (Economic Substance) Act.

Virtual Asset Service Providers Regime

The Virtual Asset (Service Providers) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (not yet in force) will, when brought into effect, amend the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act (2024 Revision) (VASP Act) to change the definition of “issuance of virtual assets” or “virtual asset issuance” to mean the sale of newly created virtual assets to the public in or from within the Cayman Islands in exchange for fiat currency, other virtual assets or other consideration. Excluded from the new definition will be the sale of virtual service tokens and the issuance of:

a digital equity token by a tokenized mutual fund in accordance with the Mutual Funds Act (2025 Revision); or

(ii) a digital investment token by a tokenized private fund in accordance with the Private Funds Act (2025 Revision).

The amendments clarify that the issuance, creation, sale, transfer or other disposition of tokenized equity or investment interests by regulated mutual funds and regulated private funds will not be considered to be an issuance of virtual assets under the VASP Act. This Bill was published together with the Mutual Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2026 which defines a “digital equity token” as a digital representation of an investor’s entire equity interest in a mutual fund, and the Private Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2026 which introduces the concept of a “digital investment token” for private funds.

The above mutual fund and private fund amendment Bills attach additional obligations to operators of tokenized funds, including obligations to: (i) confirm annually to CIMA that all records relating to the issuance, creation, sale, transfer and ownership of digital tokens have been properly maintained; (ii) require any transfer of tokenized interests to be approved in accordance with the offering materials; and (iii) require the disclosure of risks specific to digital tokens and how those risk are mitigated for investors.

CIMA – Desk Based Review of Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs)

In November 2025, CIMA reported its findings from its thematic desk-based review conducted from September 2024 to February 2025 in respect of 11 regulated VASPs (available here). CIMA identified several good practices as well as areas for improvement. Key findings in this respect highlighted significant gaps in corporate governance, cybersecurity and asset custody with CIMA urging regulated entities to strengthen internal controls.

VASP Rules and Statements of Guidance

In February 2026, CIMA issued a Rule and Statement of Guidance on Market Conduct for VASPs (MC-RSOG) applicable to all VASPs authorized under the VASP Act, and issued updated versions of the existing Rule – Obligations for the provision of virtual asset services – Virtual Asset Custodians and Virtual Asset Trading Platforms and Statement of Guidance for the provision of virtual asset services – Virtual Asset Custodians and Virtual Asset Trading Platforms (Custody and VATP R&SOG) which were each originally published in December 2024.

The MC-RSOG reiterates minimum standards governing how VASPs interact with clients and the market and that VASPs are expected to act with honesty, integrity, due skill and due care throughout the client lifecycle, including in client communications, transaction execution and ongoing servicing. MC-RSOG requirements include, amongst other things, robust conflicts of interest management, complaints handling procedures, protection of client assets, confidentiality of client information, fair marketing practices and transparent disclosures. In addition, it is expected that insurance coverage is maintained, or where insurance is unavailable, alternative risk mitigation measures are put in place.

The updates to the Custody and VATP R&SOG largely involved the removal of various provisions that are covered in detail in the MC-RSOG.

Companies (Amendment) Act, 2024

The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2024 came into effect on 1 January 2026 and introduced a number of welcome enhancements to the jurisdiction’s existing corporate law, including:

Introduction of a streamlined, cost-effective process for effecting capital reductions by way of special resolutions and directors’ solvency statement; removing the requirement for a formal court application.

Expanded continuation provisions which allow for a company incorporated overseas to transfer the its registration to the Cayman Islands as an exempted company.

Re-registration and conversion provisions allowing for conversion between limited liability companies, foundation companies and exempted companies. Exempted companies may also re-register as ordinary resident companies.

For further details, see our November briefing here.

Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025

Key changes to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) as implemented in the Cayman Islands took effect from 1 January 2026, with certain provisions set to take effect in 2027. The relevant amendments to the CRS are intended to align this regime with the new CARF framework (see below) and to avoid duplicative reporting. Key amendments include:

The definition of “financial assets” has been expanded to include crypto-assets and to bring certain electronic money products and central bank digital currencies into scope.

Cayman Financial Institutions ( FI ) will be required to appoint a person in the Cayman Islands as their principal point of contact ( PPoC ). Notification of the Cayman PPoC and the date on which an FI became an FI will need to be provided to the DITC by 1 January 2027 .

) will be required to appoint a person in the Cayman Islands as their principal point of contact ( ). Notification of the Cayman PPoC and the date on which an FI became an FI will need to be provided to the DITC by . For FIs that commenced activities during 2025, the DITC registration deadline will continue to be 30 April 2026. However new FIs that commenced activities from 1 January 2026 will be required to register on the DITC portal by 31 January 2027 .

. The 2025 reporting year annual CRS return filing deadline and compliance form due date will stay the same (31 July 2026 and 15 September 2026 respectively). However, for the 2026 reporting year, the CRS return filing deadline and compliance form due date will both be 30 June 2027.

Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework

The Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework) Regulations, 2025 implemented a new Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) with effect from 1 January 2026, a regime similar in operation to the existing CRS regime. CARF applies to entities that are incorporated, registered, established or regulated in the Cayman Islands, or which have a place of effective management in the Cayman Islands, that, as a business provide a service of effectuating relevant exchange transactions (i.e. as between relevant crypto-assets or as between relevant crypto-assets and fiat currencies) for or on behalf of customers, including by acting as a counterparty or intermediary, or by making available a trading platform.

Existing entities that are within scope of CARF will be required to register with the DITC on or before 30 April 2026. Entities that fall within scope on or after 1 January 2026 will need to register by 31 January 2027.

In-scope entities will need to establish and maintain written policies and procedures to comply with CARF, conduct due diligence and obtain self-certifications from customers to determine tax residence and report certain prescribed information to the DITC annually.

Annual reporting is due on or before 30 June; accordingly, the first reports under the CARF regime will be due by 30 June 2027 in respect of the reporting period 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026.

Beneficial Ownership Regime

Now consolidated in the 2026 Revision of the Beneficial Ownership Transparency Act, recent amendments to the Beneficial Ownership regime were introduced through the Beneficial Ownership Transparency (Amendment) Act, 2025, Beneficial Ownership Transparency (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2025, Beneficial Ownership Transparency (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 and Beneficial Ownership Transparency (Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

The most recent amendments include:

A requirement for companies that are subsidiaries of listed entities to provide the name of their parent company when reporting in order to assist the competent authority to understand the relevant corporate structure;

Expanded provisions for sharing beneficial ownership information with foreign authorities that have similar responsibilities for combatting money laundering and terrorist financing;

Clarification that administrative fines are maximum fines rather than a flat penalties which allows for the imposition of lower fines for inadvertent breaches or technical difficulties; and

Clarification of the procedures for issuing restrictions notices when entities fail to comply with information requests; providing a clear 30 day timeline for responses.

Government Fee Increases

A range of fee increases came into effect on 1 January 2026 affecting CIMA regulated entities. CIMA’s updated fee schedule dated January 2026 is available here.