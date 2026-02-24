ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Extension Of Penalties For Revised Cayman Fund Fees

SH
Stuarts Law

Contributor

Stuarts Law logo
Stuarts is a leading offshore law firm in the Cayman Islands specialising in investment funds and offering fully integrated corporate and commercial advice from a team of experienced, award-winning attorneys. Whether it's navigating the complexities of Fintech, cryptoassets, real estate, investment funds, M&A's, regulatory, banking, company incorporation, dispute resolution, immigration, or any other business challenge, Stuarts have the expertise and experience to guide you toward success. At Stuarts, our team are known for world-class responsiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness; working closely with clients from around the world to solve their most complex business challenges, transactions and obligations. Our proven track record in advising leading international law firms, investment managers, investment companies and high-net-worth individuals is a result of the deep understanding of our markets and our clients’ needs.
Explore Firm Details
The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (the Authority) has announced an extension to the application of penalties for outstanding balances relating to the revised annual fees for regulated mutual funds and regulated...
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Chris A Humphries,Jonathan McLean, and Megan Wright
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Chris A Humphries’s articles from Stuarts Law are most popular:
  • in North America
  • in North America
  • with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (the Authority) has announced an extension to the application of penalties for outstanding balances relating to the revised annual fees for regulated mutual funds and regulated private funds.

The deadline for payment of any outstanding amounts has been extended from 15 February 2026 to 15 March 2026.

All regulated mutual funds and private funds must ensure that any incremental balances arising from the revised 2026 annual, sub fund or AIV fees are paid in full on or before 15 March 2026.

Any entity that fails to remit all applicable fees by that date will be regarded as non-compliant and may be subject to penalties in accordance with the relevant legislation.

Funds and service providers should review their REEFS accounts and confirm that all revised fees have been fully settled.

Originally published 17 February 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.



[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Chris A Humphries
Chris A Humphries
Photo of Jonathan McLean
Jonathan McLean
Photo of Megan Wright
Megan Wright
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More