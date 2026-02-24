Extension Of Penalties For Revised Cayman Fund Fees

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (the Authority) has announced an extension to the application of penalties for outstanding balances relating to the revised annual fees for regulated mutual funds and regulated private funds.

The deadline for payment of any outstanding amounts has been extended from 15 February 2026 to 15 March 2026.

All regulated mutual funds and private funds must ensure that any incremental balances arising from the revised 2026 annual, sub fund or AIV fees are paid in full on or before 15 March 2026.

Any entity that fails to remit all applicable fees by that date will be regarded as non-compliant and may be subject to penalties in accordance with the relevant legislation.

Funds and service providers should review their REEFS accounts and confirm that all revised fees have been fully settled.

Originally published 17 February 2026.

