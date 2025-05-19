ARTICLE
19 May 2025

Digital Assets In The Post-boom World: Building Infrastructure, Not Hype At Consensus 2025

Walkers

Contributor

Following years of rapid growth, volatility and tightening regulation, the digital assets sector is recalibrating in the wake of the "crypto winter." It's clear the market has entered a new phase.
Cayman Islands Technology
In line with our Fintech team's attendance at Consensus 2025 we are excited to launch our annual consensus white paper which this year explores how the digital assets industry is expanding in a post-boom world.

Six partners from our global Fintech team across Bermuda, BVI, the Cayman Islands, Jersey and Hong Kong have shared their perspectives on how market expectations have evolved, the key challenges facing institutional players and how they are balancing innovation and compliance.

Their message is clear: compliance isn't a barrier – it's a foundation for growth.

You can download the white paper to read here.

