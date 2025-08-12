Podcast: Auditing A Digital Asset Business In Bermuda

Bermuda Shorts – Tech Talks S01 E20

In this episode of 'Tech Talks', Bermuda's Jerome Wilson and George McCallum are joined by Erkin Atakhanov, Managing Partner at PKF Antares in Bermuda, to discuss the critical role of auditors under the Digital Assets Business Act (DABA), where appointing an auditor is a legal requirement. Given the technical and often complex nature of digital asset and fintech businesses, auditors must have a clear understanding of each company's processes, systems, and compliance structure to assess which processes and controls should be audited.

Listening Time: 23 Minutes

Episode Background

The conversation covers how different business models—validators, custodians (such as wallets and exchanges), and payment processors—require distinct audit approaches. The trio also address the challenge of jurisdictional ambiguity, stressing the importance of aligning internal operations with local laws even when geographic boundaries aren't clear. As fintech businesses and blockchains may not have set jurisdictional boundaries, having an experienced auditor who understands the digital assets landscape is essential.

