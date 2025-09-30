Podcast: Insights On DABA Licensing In Bermuda

Listening Time: 25 Minutes

Episode Background

Bermuda Shorts – Tech Talks S01 E21

Join Bermuda's Jerome Wilson and George McCallum for an insightful "Tech Talks" episode exploring the practical considerations for licensing a Digital Assets Business Act (DABA) entity in Bermuda. They delve into key personnel requirements – including the appointment of a senior representative, compliance officer, and a well-structured board – and explain how applicants can meet the head office mandate through physical presence and engaged directors – and the importance of where strategic decision-making, actually takes place.

The conversation also touches on the Bermuda Monetary Authority's expectations for insurance, noting a dedicated episode on that topic is forthcoming, and share insights on the emerging wind-down plan requirement that forward-thinking applicants should be aware of.

