Bermuda's Blockchain Edge: Redefining Global Digital Asset Regulation

In the rapidly evolving world of digital assets, Bermuda has emerged as a leading jurisdiction for innovative blockchain projects and institutional-grade regulation. In this interview for HashPoint Advisory, Carey Olsen partner and one of the key figures driving regulatory innovation on the island, Steven Rees Davies, considers Bermuda's unique position and its role in shaping the future of on-chain finance.

Q: Steven, can you tell us a bit about your background and what drew you into crypto?



A: I started my legal career in London, later qualifying in New York. I moved to Bermuda in 2008, initially for personal reasons but stayed for the career opportunities. My legal background and experience is as a corporate M&A lawyer with a focus on international structuring, but with a technology focus. In 2016 I started to learn about blockchain technology and when the Premier of Bermuda returned from Davos promulgating the idea of Bermuda becoming a leading digital asset jurisdiction I enthusiastically rolled up my sleeves and volunteered to contribute. Since then, I've helped Bermuda develop a progressive digital asset regulatory framework, securing licenses and supporting projects like Mountain Protocol (acquired by Anchorage), XBTO, Hashkey and Open Eden. Bermuda's long history in financial services and (re)insurance made it a natural evolution for digital finance and risk management.

Q: How does Bermuda's digital asset regulatory framework differ from those of other offshore jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands or BVI?



A: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the British Virgin Islands (BVI) each provide robust regulatory environments for digital asset businesses, with similar common law principles yet distinct approaches tailored to different target markets. Bermuda's Digital Asset Business Act (DABA) is probably the only fully comprehensive framework, providing clear legal and regulatory certainty and licensing opportunities for the broadest range of blockchain activities, including tokenisation, stablecoin projects, issuance, selling and redeeming of digital assets, custodial services, brokers, market makers, trustee services, exchanges, derivative exchanges, payment services using digital assets and lending or rehypothecation services.

Jurisdictions that introduced a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) regime following FATF's determination in 2019 to include such activities within the global standard for AML/ATF compliance provide a less comprehensive list of licenced activities. Each jurisdiction has its strengths, with Bermuda distinguished by its broad, all-encompassing yet principles based regulatory approach. The question of choice comes down to whether you want all of your activities to be regulated and does a particular regime recognise certain types of legal arrangements, like DAOs, or the specific use of blockchain technology critical to a given project.

Q: How does Bermuda support both startups and large firms?



A: Bermuda's tiered licensing regime under the DABA provides a flexible and scalable regulatory framework that supports both institutional-grade businesses and early-stage innovators. From Class T licences for people seeking to beta test their project infrastructure in the real market, through Class M sandbox licenses for companies seeking to scale, up to Class F for fully operational firms like Coinbase, Kraken, and Circle, the framework allows companies to test, launch and scale within a regulated environment where application of regulatory oversight is proportionate to the nature, scale and complexity of the projects themselves..

Q: How does Bermuda's legal framework address asset protection?



A: This is where Bermuda really stands out. We built legal structures specifically designed to segregate and protect customer assets. You can structure a token with:

A trust model

A Segregated Account Company (SAC)

Or an SPV + Purpose Trust, like in a traditional securitization transaction

These give legal certainty, insolvency protection, and redemption rights. In other words, if something goes wrong with the company itself, customer assets are protected from company creditors.

Q: What does Bermuda's first tokenized bond signify for on-chain capital markets?



A: It shows Bermuda's readiness for serious capital markets innovation. The issuance demonstrates how structured, governed digital debt can thrive under Bermuda law, paving the way for yield-generating stablecoins and hybrid digital securities backed by traditional assets.

Q: Who is building in Bermuda today?



A: We're working with a diverse range of blockchain and fintech firms, including RWA tokenisation, digital asset custodians, digital asset and digital asset derivative exchanges, tokenized funds, and stablecoin issuers to name a few. These clients value Bermuda's regulatory credibility and global scalability. Having been regulating the sector for almost 8 years, the BMA has a dedicated fintech team that understand the technology, the unique risks and the business opportunities that are coming down the pipeline and so, with global credibility, can manage sophisticated applications within a matter of months not years. This speed to market mixed with credible regulation is very attractive to those with legitimate and pre-funded projects.

Q: As MiCA takes effect, how does Bermuda's approach to digital asset regulation stack up?



A: MiCA brings clarity and access to the EU market, but commentators have publicly criticized it for being too restrictive, especially for stablecoins, which as an example must hold reserves within the EU. Bermuda offers more flexibility, allowing reserve assets to be held globally, focusing on risk and transparency rather than geography. Its adaptable regulation also makes Bermuda attractive for projects seeking agility. Whilst a Bermuda licence does not grant access to the EU market, it does provide a much broader array of products and services capable of servicing "rest of world" jurisdictions (i.e. those jurisdictions where it is not otherwise illegal or prohibited to offer such services without a local licence)..

Q: What impact are you seeing from the recent shifts in the US regulatory landscape?



A: There's clear momentum in the US, especially following the change in administration and with new legislation like the GENIUS Act. The US wants to assert leadership in digital assets but, as always, the devil is in the details. Implementation will take time, and there's still uncertainty around timelines and enforcement. In the meantime, Bermuda offers a clear, trusted framework that's already applying globally recognised standards from a risk management, corporate governance and compliance perspective, making it a practical jurisdiction for projects that want to move now rather than wait.

Q: Where does Bermuda fit in the global landscape?



A: Bermuda is becoming the go-to jurisdiction for projects seeking clarity and regulatory robustness today. With over 70 years as a trusted hub for (re)insurance and global finance, Bermuda has extended that reputation through a pioneering approach to digital asset regulation. It's one of the few offshore jurisdictions recognized by the US, UK, and EU as meeting high compliance standards in its existing (re)insurance sector which lends credibility to how it approaches digital assets.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority continues to lead with innovation, including testing embedded compliance in DeFi, where smart contracts carry real-time regulatory logic. This blend of credibility, flexibility, and forward-thinking makes Bermuda uniquely positioned in the global digital asset landscape.

