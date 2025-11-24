ARTICLE
24 November 2025

Cloud Transformation At Scale - Insights From Over $1bn Of Change

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Cloud transformation is now essential for growth and resilience in today's digital era, but success requires clarity, speed, and relentless focus on value
United States Technology
Nikhil Suri and Adam Gogarty
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AlixPartners are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law, Intellectual Property and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

Cloud transformation is now essential for growth and resilience in today's digital era, but success requires clarity, speed, and relentless focus on value. Drawing on insights from over $1 billion in change initiatives, we've outlined how organizations can achieve up to 2x revenue growth, substantial cost savings, and enhanced operational agility—from modernizing legacy infrastructure to unlocking the full potential of AI and scalable innovation.

Discover the proven strategies and lessons learned from large-scale cloud transformations, and see how your organization can capture measurable value and build a future-ready technology foundation and download the document here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nikhil Suri
Nikhil Suri
Photo of Adam Gogarty
Adam Gogarty
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More