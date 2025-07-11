Webinar: Digital Assets – Innovation Vs Compliance: Emerging Offshore Jurisdictional Trends – How Legal Advisers' Roles Will Change

Join the Walkers' global fintech team as they reveal how innovation can work hand in hand with compliance for long-term global growth and to what degree advisers must adapt to meet the sectors changing needs.

Join Christopher Brett Young (Partner, Cayman Islands), Rachel Nightingale (Partner, Bermuda), and Iona Wright (Partner, British Virgin Islands) from our Walkers' global fintech team as they reveal how innovation can work hand in hand with compliance for long-term global growth and to what degree advisers must adapt to meet the sectors changing needs.

We will compare the advantages of one jurisdiction relative to another so you can understand what matters most, how structures differ and discern which jurisdiction would be best suited for your business needs.

