Six Legal Pitfalls That Can Impact Cayman Fintech Success

We are pleased to have contributed to DesignRush with an article authored by Megan Wright, Partner and Head of Corporate, titled "Six Legal Mistakes That Can Wreck Your Fintech in Cayman" (published August 2025).
The article highlights the key legal pitfalls Fintech businesses should avoid when establishing in the Cayman Islands, including entity misclassification, inadequate substance planning, poor structuring, lack of cross-border alignment, weak governance, and reactive compliance.
Read the full article on DesignRush: https://www.designrush.com/news/6-legal-mistakes-that-can-wreck-your-fintech-in-cayman.
