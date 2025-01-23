ARTICLE
23 January 2025

The most recent legislative update includes amendments made by the Companies (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2024 and the Companies (Amendment of Schedule 5) Order, 2024, both in force 1 January 2025.
The previous update included amendments made by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2023 in force 31 July 2024, amendments to fees made by the Companies (Amendment of Schedule 5) Order, 2023 in force 1 January 2024, and amendments made by the Companies (Amendment of Schedule 4), Order, 2023, which replaced the list of approved stock exchanges set out in Schedule 4 to the Companies Act (2023 Revision), in force 19 July 2023.

Cayman Companies Act

This updated Companies Act Compendium reflects the Cayman Companies Act (2023 Revision) consolidated and revised 31 December 2022.

Download the act here.

