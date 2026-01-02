ARTICLE
2 January 2026

Will The Trump Administration Re-'Order' 401(k) Plan 'Alternatives'?: Part 1

D
Dechert

Contributor

Dechert logo
Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.
Explore Firm Details
In August 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order intending to expand access to alternative assets (such as private equity, real estate, private credit and digital assets).
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Steven W. Rabitz
Dechert are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law and Consumer Protection topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

In August 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order intending to expand access to alternative assets (such as private equity, real estate, private credit and digital assets) in defined-contribution plans (such as 401(k) plans) governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, by attempting to address "regulatory overreach" and "litigation risks" that have limited the offering of alternative assets in such plans.

Dechert partner Steven Rabitz has authored a comprehensive discussion concerning the challenges imposed across multiple legal regimes and the potential opportunities associated with 401(k) plan access to alternative strategies such as private credit, private equity and hedge funds. The first installment appears in the December 2025 issue ofThe Investment Lawyer.

Read the first Installment here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Steven W. Rabitz
Steven W. Rabitz
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More