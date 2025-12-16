Swiss Voters Reject Federal Inheritance Tax Proposal

On 30 November 2025, Swiss voters decisively rejected the 'Initiative for a Social Climate Policy Financed Fairly Through Taxation', which sought to introduce a 50% federal tax on estates and gifts exceeding CHF 50 million (approximately £46.7m). Launched in March 2024 by the Socialist Youth ('JUSO'), a youth organisation affiliated with the left-wing Social Democratic Party, the initiative aimed to fund climate projects through a federal inheritance tax. 78.3% of the electorate voted against it.

Impact on wealth migration

Unfortunately for the Swiss Federal Treasury, the proposal coincided with the UK Conservative Government's announcement that it would abolish the 'non-dom' regime, a change later implemented by the Labour Government. The prospect of a federal inheritance tax likely deterred many high-net-worth individuals who might otherwise have considered relocating to Switzerland under its lump-sum taxation regime, the 'forfait fiscal'.

The proposed threshold was exceptionally high compared with the UK's £325,000 nil-rate band and even the US federal estate tax exemption of $13.99 million. Nevertheless, some will have feared that it signalled a shift towards higher taxation in a country long valued for its predictability, stability and rational tax policy. Switzerland's loss became Italy's gain, thanks to its flat tax and immigration policies.

Switzerland post-Vote: open for business

With the initiative soundly defeated, Switzerland's reputation remains intact and the country is very much 'open for business' for wealthy UK residents seeking a tax-friendly environment. Among other attractions, the country continues to offer:

No federal inheritance tax - taxation remains at the cantonal level, with most cantons exempting spouses and direct descendants.

Legal certainty and competitive ordinary tax rates

No capital gains tax on privately held movable assets.

An extensive network of double tax treaties.

