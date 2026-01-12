Taxation In Switzerland 2026 (Video)

Zugimpex offers consulting, accounting and advisory services (legal and tax) in 3 business centers in Switzerland, Malta and Slovakia, so customers can combine the benefits of the jurisdictions. Clients appreciate the know how and experience in international business as well as fair and transparent billing.

Zugimpex International GmbH are most popular: within Transport topic(s)

You consider to open a company in Switzerland? You want to find out more about the tax system, who is in charge and what benefits are offered?

In this video you find all you need: a short overview how companies and private people are taxed in and possible activities to minimize taxation legally.

