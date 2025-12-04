Rejection Of The Juso Tax Initiative Confirms Stability

As expected, the controversial Juso "Future Initiative" was rejected in today's public vote. The proposal sought to introduce a new federal tax of 50% on inheritances and gifts exceeding CHF 50 million, with the revenue intended to support ecological transformation and measures against the climate-crisis.

Thus, the existing inheritance and gift taxes levied at the cantonal level are not affected by this initiative and continue to apply unchanged. Spouses and descendants remain exempt from these taxes in most cantons.

Today's rejection of a proposed federal inheritance tax confirms that the Swiss electorate values the protection of private property and underscores Switzerland's political, economic and fiscal stability, as well as its reliable tax policy.

A key advantage of the Swiss tax regime is the possibility of obtaining advance binding tax rulings, which provides planning certainty. Combined with the possibility of tax-free private capital gains, lump-sum taxation for qualifying individuals, and competitive tax rates, Switzerland remains a particularly attractive location for high-net-worth individuals.

Switzerland's tax attractiveness is further enhanced by its highly flexible matrimonial property and inheritance laws. Individuals can structure their estate, including business succession, as well as their matrimonial property through tailored inheritance and marital agreements. Further, Switzerland recognizes foreign trusts and foundations, which increases planning flexibility and legal certainty.

We are pleased to support high-net-worth individuals who wish to relocate to Switzerland and benefit from its attractive tax and living conditions. Our advisory services include optimizing and planning tax situations, assisting with real-estate acquisitions, supporting inheritance and matrimonial property planning, and securing residence permits. We also offer comprehensive advice across all other areas of law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.