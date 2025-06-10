Trump Travel Ban: Who's Affected And What You Need To Know

On June 4, United States President Trump signed a proclamation banning citizens of 12 countries from entering the U.S., which will go into effect on June 9, 2025.

Citizens impacted include those from Afghanistan, Myanmar (Burma), Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Partial restrictions will also affect the citizens of Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. This proclamation is similar to the one imposed during President Trump's first presidency, which was upheld by the Supreme Court of the United States.

There are a number of people from the affected countries who may be able to enter the U.S. under an exemption, including:

Permanent residents of the U.S.;

Dual nationals travelling on their passport issued by a country not designated by the proclamation;

Those currently in the U.S. with valid nonimmigrant visas;

Athletes or athletic team members entering the U.S. for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting events.

A full list of exemptions and other details on this announcement can be found here.

