New Updates To Parents And Grandparents Program

Great news to the ones who want to sponsor their parents or grandparents for permanent residence in Canada. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that they will be accepting 10,000 applications for sponsorship under the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) in 2025.

The new candidates will be selected from the remaining individuals who submitted an interest to sponsor forms in 2020. That means IRCC plans to send invitations to apply to randomly selected potential sponsors from the 2020 pool instead of accepting new forms. This is the same approach taken for the intakes conducted in the last four (4) years between 2020 to 2024.

Unfortunately, the families who have not had an opportunity to submit an interest to sponsor form in 2020 will need to wait until the next announcement and a new pool to be opened. However, for those interested in reuniting with their parents and grandparents for extended periods of time, the super visa remains as an available option. The super visa allows parents and grandparents to visit their children or grandchildren for 5 years at a time and provides multiple entries to Canada for up to 10 years.

