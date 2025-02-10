CURATED
10 February 2025

Regulatory Amendments Enhance Canada–U.S. Information Sharing Agreement

On January 17, 2025, significant regulatory changes came into effect, enhancing the Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States for the Sharing of Visa and Immigration Information.
On January 17, 2025, significant regulatory changes came into effect, enhancing the Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States for the Sharing of Visa and Immigration Information. These amendments facilitate the automated exchange of biographical and biometric data on permanent residents of both nations. Once the necessary systems are operational, information will be exchanged solely in response to requests during immigration screening processes, such as visa applications.

Originally signed in 2012, the agreement authorized the automated exchange of information on all foreign nationals. The recent amendments enable Canada and the United States to bolster their information-sharing capabilities as close and trusted security partners. These enhancements are designed to improve security risk screening and decision-making across immigration programs.

The agreement aids immigration and border officials by:

  • Verifying clients' identities
  • Strengthening admissibility screening
  • Facilitating visa issuance for clients with a proven history of immigration compliance in Canada and the United States

Each country maintains its sovereign decision-making authority under the agreement. This information exchange provides both countries with valuable insights into an applicant's history, aiding in informed immigration decisions and the enforcement of respective immigration laws.

This enhanced information sharing will strengthen visitor screening and help identify non-genuine travelers before they reach ports of entry, supporting a well-managed immigration system and security on both sides of the Canada/U.S. border.

