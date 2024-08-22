Immigration Concessions For Ukrainian Citizens Extended

Update August 21, 2024: The government of Canada has extended certain immigration measures that expired on March 31, 2024, for Ukrainians and their families. CUET holders whose application was approved on or after February 4, 2024, now have until December 31, 2024, to travel to Canada, and those in Canada have until December 31, 2024, to apply for a fee-exempt study or open work permit in Canada.

March 22, 2023: Due to the continuing war in Ukraine, the government of Canada has announced it is extending immigration concessions for Ukrainian citizens. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is extending the availability of the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) as follows: Ukrainian citizens and their family members will have until July 15, 2023, to apply overseas for a CUAET visa, free of charge; anyone holding a CUAET will have until March 31, 2024 to travel to Canada under the special measures; and CUAET holders already in Canada will have until March 31, 2024, to apply to extend their temporary status, free of charge. The CUAET was launched in March 2022 and provides Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members (of any nationality) seeking to enter Canada temporarily due to the crisis in Ukraine, an opportunity to apply to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years and to apply for an open work permit, which allows them to work independently or for any employer in Canada, among other benefits.

