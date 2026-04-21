Husky Energy’s Withholding Tax Battle: Will The SCC Rewrite The Rules On Beneficial Ownership?

Cross‑border tax planning typically assumes that if you structure legal agreements correctly and satisfy a tax treaty’s wording, a reduced withholding rate will follow where applicable. Husky Energy Inc.’s (“Husky”) fight with the Canada Revenue Agency suggests that assumption may no longer be safe.

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Cross‑border tax planning typically assumes that if you structure legal agreements correctly and satisfy a tax treaty’s wording, a reduced withholding rate will follow where applicable. Husky Energy Inc.’s (“Husky”) fight with the Canada Revenue Agency suggests that assumption may no longer be safe.

In Canada v. Hutchison Whampoa Luxembourg Holdings S.À.R.L. (“Husky FCA”), the Federal Court of Appeal (the “FCA”) sided with the Crown and denied treaty benefits on dividends paid to Luxembourg entities. Husky has now asked the Supreme Court of Canada (the “SCC”) for leave to appeal, putting core questions about beneficial ownership, treaty interpretation, and securities lending structures squarely on the table.

For in‑house tax and finance teams, the stakes are practical:

Can you still rely on the classic Prévost Car approach to beneficial ownership?

How much weight will courts give to OECD Commentary and “economic substance” when applying treaty rates?

What does this mean for your current withholding processes and documentation on cross‑border payments?

The discussion below walks through the facts, Husky’s key arguments, the Crown’s response, and what all of this could mean for your existing and future structures.

What are the facts in the Husky Energy case?

Husky, a Canadian corporation, declared and paid two significant dividends in 2003. Immediately prior to these payments, three Barbados-resident shareholders (the “Barbcos”), lent their shares to related Luxembourg entities (collectively, the “Luxcos”), under securities lending agreements.

The dividends were paid to the Luxcos, which subsequently returned both the shares and dividend equivalent amounts to the Barbcos.

Husky applied the reduced withholding tax rate available under Article X(2) of the Canada-Luxembourg Income Tax Treaty (the “Luxembourg Treaty”).1

The Minister of National Revenue reassessed on the basis that the Barbcos were the beneficial owners of the dividends, asserting that the 15% rate Canada-Barbados Income Tax Treaty (the “Barbados Treaty”) applied.

What issues does Husky’s leave application raise?

Husky’s application raises three doctrinal concerns and one broader issue:

a. How did Husky FCA depart from established jurisprudence?

Husky argues that the FCA decision conflicts with established authority, particularly Prévost Car Inc. v. Canada,2 Canada v. Alta Energy Luxembourg S.A.R.L.,3 and Continental Bank Leasing Corp. v. Canada.4 In its submission, Husky maintains that the FCA:

misapplied the legal test for beneficial ownership;

improperly relied on OECD materials; and

departed from settled principles governing the legal characterization of transactions.

Husky contends that these departures undermine certainty in the application of Canada’s tax treaties.

b. Did Husky FCA misinterpret the Prévost Car test for beneficial ownership?

Husky’s central argument is that Husky FCA altered the Prévost Car test.

Under Prévost Car, beneficial ownership is determined by reference to indicia of ownership – use, enjoyment, risk, and control – and generally remains with the recipient unless that entity acts as a mere conduit with no discretion.

Husky identifies three specific errors:

Risk – The FCA treated the Luxcos’ hedging activities as demonstrating an absence of risk. Husky argues the opposite: hedging presupposes the existence of risk. Use and Enjoyment – The FCA concluded that the Luxcos did not meaningfully use the dividends. Husky argues that this introduces a subjective and undefined “meaningfulness” standard not grounded in Prévost Car. Contractual Obligations – The FCA discounted the Luxco’s legal obligations to return dividend equivalent amounts and the Luxcos’ ability to dispose of the Husky shares. Husky maintains that absent a finding of sham, such contractual terms must be respected.

More broadly, Husky assets that the FCA replaced an established legal test with an inquiry focused on economic results and arbitrary subjective assessments, thereby eroding predictability.

c. Did Husky FCA depart from Alta Energy and misuse OECD commentary?

Husky argues that the FCA improperly relied on the 2003 OECD Commentary and related materials to interpret the Luxembourg Treaty.

Its position is that:

Treaty interpretation must reflect the intentions of the contracting states at the time the treaty was negotiated and concluded;

subsequent OECD Commentary may assist interpretation but cannot expand a treaty’s scope; and

the 1998 Commentary – relevant at the time – did not introduce a broad anti-avoidance purpose into the concept of beneficial ownership.

d. Did Husky FCA depart from Continental Bank on legal substance?

Husky argues that the FCA departed from established principles governing legal substance. Pursuant to Continental Bank:

once it has been determined that a transaction is not a sham, the legal substance of an agreement is to be determined based on the language used by the parties and their intentions regarding the legal effect of the agreement; 5

where the parties meet the requirements of the legal relationships they purport to create, those legal relationships are valid and binding; 6 and

and the legal effect of an agreement must be determined based on the legal rights and obligations of the parties, not whether the parties intended to exercise those rights.7

Husky argues that the FCA instead redefined what constitutes a “true” securities lending agreement, imposing requirements, such as collateralization, not found in the Income Tax Act.

This, in Husky’s view, amounts to an impermissible recharacterization of bona fide legal relationships.

e. What is Husky’s broader argument regarding withholding tax?

Husky also raises a broader issue concerning the interaction between domestic withholding tax rules and treaty provisions.

The Tax Court of Canada (the “TCC”) had held that the Barbados Treaty did not apply, resulting in a 25% withholding tax under the Income Tax Act. Husky argues that this conflicts with Parliament’s intention that treaty-reduced rates prevail where applicable.

Husky argues that this conflict between the TCC’s interpretation of the term “pays” in subsection 212(2) and “paid” in Canada’s tax treaties – and the well-established interpretation of these terms – must be resolved so that Canadian resident payers can determine their withholding obligations and the entities from which withholding tax may be recovered.

What is the Crown arguing?

The Crown maintains that the FCA correctly applied settled law and reached a result consistent with the purpose of Canada’s withholding tax regime.

Key points from the Crown’s argument are:

the FCA properly applied both Prévost Car and Alta Energy;

the outcome reflects the intended allocation of taxing rights, particularly given that Luxembourg did not tax the dividends;

OECD Commentary may be used as an interpretive aid, including subsequent commentary; and

Husky FCA is based on the very specific and unique facts and will not impose undue burdens on Canadian payors.

Regarding administrative concerns, the Crown argues that:

Non-resident recipients are best positioned to establish treaty entitlement; and

Canadian payors can withhold at the statutory rate where uncertainty exists, with refunds available if necessary.

The Crown also raises alternative arguments, including:

The Luxcos may not have satisfied voting requirements for the reduced withholding rate because under the securities lending agreements, the Luxcos were required to seek instruction from the Barbcos on how to vote, and Husky’s board of directors never discussed a change of control, indicating that voting rights had not in fact been transferred; and

The GAAR could apply if beneficial ownership were found in favor of the Luxcos.

What is Husky’s response to the crown?

Husky disputes that Husky FCA reflects a straightforward application of settled law. Its reply emphasizes three points:

1. Doctrinal shift

The decision introduces a broad anti-avoidance overlay to beneficial ownership and substitutes economic substance for legal analysis.

2. Misapplication of Alta Energy

Husky reiterates that reliance on post-treaty OECD Commentary contradicts the interpretive approach endorsed by the SCC.

3. Practical consequences

Husky FCA creates uncertainty for Canadian payors who may lack access to the information necessary to assess:

risk allocation;

intended and actual use of income receipts; and

broader economic outcomes.

Husky argues that this uncertainty may:

discourage foreign investment;

complicate withholding compliance; and

lead to systemic over-withholding, creating inefficiencies and barriers to cross-border capital flows.

Conclusion

Husky’s leave application raises significant issues concerning treaty interpretation, domestic tax law, and commercial certainty. At its core, the dispute concerns whether beneficial ownership remains a legal test grounded in rights and obligations, or whether it has evolved into a broader inquiry informed by economic substance and anti-avoidance considerations.

The SCC’s decision on the leave application will determine whether these questions warrant further clarification at the highest level.

If you have questions regarding withholding tax obligations or cross-border securities lending agreements, Miller Thomson’s Corporate Tax lawyers can provide tailored advice and assist in navigating the legal and practical implications arising from decisions such as Husky FCA.

Footnotes

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