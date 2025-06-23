Beyond The Will: Organizing Key Information For Your Executor

Estate planning is not something any of us likes to think about; it is difficult to confront our mortality and imagine a time when we're not here to take care of our loved ones. However, the work you do now to organize your affairs is one of the greatest gifts you can give to your family. By planning ahead, you ease the burden on your loved ones during what will already be a challenging and emotional time.

Choosing the right executor for your estate is important, but it is just the first step. You also need to ensure they have the necessary information and resources to fulfill your wishes. This means gathering and organizing key documents, contact information, and other essential details. Creating a physical or digital folder to store this information can make all the difference when the time comes.

In Saskatchewan, as in many places, even close family members may not have a complete understanding of all the important contacts and information they'll need. This is especially true for other relatives or friends you might appoint as executors. As our reliance on physical mail and paper documents decreases, tracking down this information can become a significant source of stress at an already difficult time.

Your executor will need access to a range of information, including:

Funeral arrangements

Bank accounts and investments

Online log-in information, including email and social media

Life, home, and auto insurance policies

Household bills, like utilities

Property deeds and vehicle ownership papers

Debts and liabilities, such as mortgages and credit card balances

Contact details for professional advisors, such as your lawyer, accountant, or insurance agent

Locations of safety deposit boxes or safes

Identifying the right contacts, like your bank or insurance broker, is crucial. While your executor will need to prove their authority to access this information, knowing where to start can save a lot of time and trouble.

It's also essential that your will, or any powers of attorney, are up to date and that your executor knows where to find them. In Saskatchewan, wills are often stored at a lawyer's office, so it is vital to ensure that your executor or a trusted family member is aware of their location.

Many people wonder whether they should provide copies of these documents to their executor or power of attorney in advance. Typically, it is better not to, as changes in your decisions or circumstances may require you to update these documents, leading to potential confusion. Instead, focus on keeping your information well-organized and accessible when it's needed.

One effective way to manage this is to create a list of key documents and contacts and store it with your will at your lawyer's office. This ensures your executor can access everything they need at the right time. You may need to make special arrangements for digital assets like email accounts or social media profiles since these require frequent updates.

Possessions of a sentimental nature can also be an important part of your estate planning process, especially if you intend to distribute them to your loved ones. Keeping a list of treasured items, their location, and to whom they should be gifted with your estate planning documentation can help ease the distribution process for your chosen executor and ensure that your valuables are well taken care of. We recommend working with your legal team to ensure such documentation remains legally binding.

By taking the time now to get your affairs in order, you're lifting a significant weight off your family's shoulders. This preparation will allow them to focus on grieving and healing, rather than being overwhelmed by administrative tasks.

