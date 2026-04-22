Rigour Meets Pragmatism: Québec’s Initiative To Modernize Its Hazardous Materials Framework

The Québec government recently published a draft regulation amending the Regulation respecting hazardous materials. This is an extensive overhaul of a regulatory scheme that has remained largely unchanged since the late 1990s.

The reform seeks to modernize hazardous materials management by strengthening control mechanisms, which should in turn address certain shortcomings in the application of the current framework. Structured around five focus areas, the draft regulation adopts an approach that is both more rigorous and more practical to better align regulatory requirements with companies’ operational realities.

1. Improved traceability

The draft regulation introduces a hazardous materials traceability system using a centralized computerized platform. Shippers, carriers and consignees would have to be registered in the system, and shipments and receipts would have to be tracked, with a view to improving traceability, eliminating administrative redundancies, and facilitating intervention by the Ministère. These changes would make it easier to identify responsible parties in the event of contamination or regulatory non-compliance.

The draft regulation would require that anyone seeking to ship residual hazardous materials do so through a carrier that holds an authorization or whose activities qualify for a declaration of compliance, subject to certain exemptions. This requirement reflects a broader objective of strengthening the accountability of all actors in the hazardous materials management chain.

2. New disposal charges

The reform provides for charges applicable to hazardous materials disposal, to be phased in gradually. Two different rate schedules would apply depending on the disposal method, the objective being to encourage thermal treatment and stabilization and solidification processes.

These tiered charges aim to promote source reduction and recovery of hazardous materials, while maintaining a degree of economic balance.

3. More predictability around accidental releases

The draft regulation explicitly addresses accidental releases of hazardous materials. It sets out the conditions under which materials may remain in situ following a release, for example where technical or operational constraints exist, as well as the steps that must be taken. It also names the situations in which a notice of contamination must be registered in the land register pursuant to the Environment Quality Act. These changes would formalize existing practices and contribute to greater legal predictability.

4. Clearer, more precise rules

A number of definitions and applicability criteria would be revised to correct inconsistencies and make the regulation simpler to apply. In particular, the reform seeks to harmonize certain concepts with the federal regulatory framework and to exclude materials whose environmental risk is considered low or negligible.

It also proposes adjustments to storage standards—particularly for flammable materials, used oils and contaminated objects—as well as to the rules applicable upon the cessation of activities or the dismantling of facilities. The objective is to ensure more coherent and proportionate enforcement of regulatory requirements.

The draft regulation determines who must give notice to the Minister when they totally or, as the case may be, partially cease their activities or dismantle any building in which there were hazardous materials. In addition, it fixes a maximum period for the decontamination or dismantling of the buildings and facilities concerned and sets out specific requirements regarding the content and terms of the notice. The proposed amendments would therefore be aligned with the contaminated land regime set out in sections 31.51 and following of the Environment Quality Act.

5. More stringent requirements for disposal sites

The draft regulation proposes enhanced oversight of final disposal sites, notably by adding standards for layout, operation and post-closure monitoring. To ensure greater regulatory consistency and reduce environmental risks, these standards are informed by regulatory frameworks for other categories of residual materials, particularly in connection with landfill disposal and incineration.

Although the draft regulation tightens some requirements, it also introduces administrative relief, for example by simplifying reporting requirements, removing the quarterly register requirement for some enterprises, and adjusting annual reporting obligations. Better tracking and documentation mechanisms would make it easier to establish who is responsible in the event of contamination, even if the company has ceased activities.

In its current form, the draft regulation contains aspects that warrant close attention, depending on an enterprise’s activities and practices. Once the regulation is adopted, a targeted analysis of its impacts may prove useful to anticipate compliance issues and to optimize environmental risk management.

Conclusion

Overall, the proposed reform would mark a significant change in Québec’s regulatory framework. Without altering the core principles of the existing scheme, it would introduce adjustments likely to have real impacts on corporate practices and on environmental risk management.

Accordingly, it is important to fully understand the new requirements and how they fit with existing obligations.