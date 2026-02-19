ARTICLE
19 February 2026

He Shoots, He's Charged? How Far Is Too Far In Contact Sports (Podcast)

GR
Gardiner Roberts LLP

Contributor

Gardiner Roberts LLP logo
Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele unpack the legal chaos surrounding violence in hockey, sparked...
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele
What happens when a hockey hit crosses the line from rough play to criminal assault?

Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele unpack the legal chaos surrounding violence in hockey, sparked by a shocking stick attack in a recent Ontario Hockey League (OHL) game.

The lawyers break down when on-ice actions like body checks, fights, or brutal slashes step outside the game's rules...and into the courtroom.

From historical NHL assaults to civil lawsuits and even potential criminal charges, this episode dives deep into the intersection between sports, consent, and the law.

Whether you're a die-hard hockey fan or just intrigued by legal grey zones, this discussion will make you rethink what it really means to "play the game."

Listen For

5:44 Can a Hockey Stick Become a Criminal Weapon?

8:47 How Do Consent and Rules Impact Legal Liability?

11:34 Should Pro Athletes Be Exempt from Criminal Charges?

18:19 What Civil Lawsuits Can Arise from On-Ice Injuries?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

