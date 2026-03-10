Daylight Savings Time Can Cost You More Than Sleep

If you are like me, you delight in getting an extra hour of sleep every November. Losing an hour in the spring? Not so much.

Soon, we will experience the pain of groggily hearing our alarms blare as we ask ourselves, "Is Daylight Saving Time really worth it?"

The debate is hotly contested. Daylight Saving Time (DST) was originally introduced as an energy-saving measure to reduce our reliance on artificial light. Gaining more daylight during a time when people are most active can make certain activities safer and help the economy. However, when an already sleep-deprived society collectively loses an hour of sleep, it has been shown to be detrimental to our health and well-being, as well as to reduce productivity.

In this blog post, I explain why ill health and personal injury rates jump when our clocks "spring forward" by an hour, and how you can combat some of these negative effects.

Chronic Insufficient Sleep Causes Daytime Problems

When we don't get enough sleep, our bodies definitely feel it. Health Canada reports that insufficient sleep in adults leads to:

More sedentary time

Chronic stress

Poor mental health

Losing Sleep Can Mean Losing Lives

While chronic insufficient sleep can cause serious health problems, even short-term sleep deprivation can have serious consequences.

Studies suggest that the heart attack rate in the days following the beginning of Daylight Saving Time increases by seven to 25 percent. Other research found the rate of ischemic stroke increased by eight per cent in the two days following DST. Studies show an increase in the number of suicides that remains elevated for weeks after the clocks move forward.

Moreover, a review of workplace injuries in the United States found that there are an average of 3.6 more injuries on the Monday after we "spring ahead" compared to other days.

Roads are also potentially more dangerous at this time. A person's risk of causing a car accident increases for each hour of sleep lost. The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) found a 23 per cent increase in car accidents on the Monday following the start of DST. Research from the United States suggests the rate of fatal car accidents increases by 5.4 to 7.6 per cent for six days following the transition.

What Can Be Done?

Ontario passed legislation in 2020 that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but the change will only take effect if Quebec and New York state approve a similar change. The change was spurred by a similar (yet thus far unsuccessful) effort by some U.S. senators.

While the end of the semiannual disruption to our sleep schedules may prevent some associated ill-effects, sleep experts have lamented that lawmakers have opted to keep the clocks at the "wrong time." The Sleep Research Society has petitioned to make Standard Time permanent because "daylight saving time causes acute sleep loss and chronic circadian misalignment as the timing of natural light becomes desynchronized from normal physiological processes."

Whether or not we adopt Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time permanently at some point in the future, until we rid ourselves of the alternating hour of sleep deficit/sleep surplus, here are some tips to consider as Daylight Saving Time approaches:

Try to move your bedtime forward by 15-minute increments in the week leading up to the time change.

Slow down during your commute, especially on the Monday following DST.

When driving, allow more space than usual for the cars around you.

Wear sunglasses as the sun will now be in your eyes during your evening commute.

Avoid dangerous or potentially hazardous activities until later in the week to reduce the likelihood you'll be tired, sleepy, or have diminished ability to concentrate.

Help If You're Hurt

If you or a loved one has the misfortune of suffering a serious injury from an accident in the days after the clocks spring ahead, you may be entitled to compensation.

All people in Ontario who are involved in a motor vehicle collision are eligible for Statutory Accident Benefits (SABS) to assist with medical bills and income lost due to injury. If another person's negligence caused or contributed to your injury, you may also be able to make a claim for civil damages.

Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP has helped many people just like you in the aftermath of traumatic accidents. When you contact us for a no-cost, no-obligation initial consultation, we will listen as you tell us your story, explain your legal rights and options, and answer any questions you may have. If we believe we can help you access resources to aid in your recovery, we will be happy to offer our services as your trusted legal representative and advocate.

Losing an hour of sleep can be aggravating, but it is nothing compared to the pain a person experiences when they suffer a debilitating injury. At HSH, we say "Hope Starts Here." Contact us to learn how we can be on your side and by your side as you move forward with your life.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.