Unveiling The Hidden Risks: How CVCs Can Cause Serious Harm To Patients

When Shirley had a central venous catheter (CVC) implanted to provide easier access to her veins for treatment of a chronic health condition, she never expected that a device that was designed to ease her discomfort would cause serious health complications.

"I have been diagnosed with diabetes insipidus, a rare condition that was making me severely dehydrated," explains Shirley from BC, and a plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against manufacturers of CVCs. "In the fall of 2021, I had a catheter implanted as doctors were struggling to get access to my veins, and at that time my condition was undiagnosed, which caused the need for daily hydration infusions."

"In early 2022, I started experiencing an intense loss of energy and was diagnosed as having pulmonary embolism, and then by the end of 2022 I needed oxygen to help with my breathing. A few months later, my symptoms got so severe that when I called 911, I was taken to the hospital, a few hours away, and placed in the intensive care unit (ICU). It was there that the doctors told me the catheter that had previously been inserted to help with my treatment now needed to be removed as it was the cause of these new complications."

"Many patients with chronic health conditions, including those who are undergoing cancer treatment, know that complications can occur," explains Siskinds class actions lawyer, Jill McCartney. "While they understand some complications can be related to their underlying conditions, there's a lack of information and awareness of the potential for negative impacts from central venous catheters (CVCs)."

CVC risks

What is a CVC? It's a medical device that's implanted in the chest or near the neck to provide long-term access to major veins, allowing for repeated drawing and/or delivery of fluids, medication and/or nutrients.

Simply put – it's meant to reduce the number of pokes from needles for people requiring ongoing access to their veins. This includes people like Shirley, as well as cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or patients diagnosed with certain autoimmune diseases.

In Canada, over 43,000 procedures involving implantable CVC take place each year.

"Unfortunately, there have been several studies in scientific journals such as the European Society of Surgical Oncology, connecting implantable catheters with a risk of serious injuries," says lawyer James Boyd, a member of Siskinds' class action team. "This includes thromboembolism, infection, sepsis, hemorrhage, device migration, heart attack, stroke, and death. It is suspected that the chemical composition of how CVCs are made, including the coating used on them, can lead them to break down inside of the patient. We're concerned that some manufacturers of CVCs may have failed to adequately warn users, and their healthcare providers, that their implantable catheter products increase the risk of these serious complications."

Canada-wide problem

"What we are seeing is the possibility that a device that's meant to help people actually caused them harm, with documented cases coming to our firm from BC to the Maritimes and throughout points in between," explains Boyd.

In Shirley's case, following her ICU stay, she was diagnosed with a rare blood infection as well as blood clots, which doctors believe are linked to her CVC. She requires ongoing medication to manage these conditions.

"Unfortunately, since the CVC had to be removed due to the complications it caused, I'm back to getting regular IV (intravenous) insertions through my veins," says Shirley. "It's not always an easy process as doctors struggle to get access to my veins."

Siskinds launched a class action lawsuit in BC, with a similar suit filed in Quebec, for patients negatively impacted by CVCs. They're also working to raise awareness of the risks of CVCs and the potential compensation available to impacted patients.

"We encourage Canadians who've experienced serious health complications while having a CVC implanted to contact us so we can discuss your or your loved one's options," says McCartney. "We want to make sure your legal rights are protected. We're here to help."

