Lawyer Spotlight: Tara Sweeney – Advocating For Justice In Complex Medical Malpractice Cases

At Soloway Wright LLP, medical malpractice law demands a rare blend of legal precision, empathy, and resilience. Senior Litigation Partner, Tara Sweeney, brings all three to every file she takes on—guiding her clients through complex, highly technical, and emotionally charged claims arising out of negligence by health care practitioners and/or health care institutions.

Tara has built a reputation for taking on serious and high-stakes medical negligence cases. She represents individuals and families affected by errors in diagnosis, surgical procedures, obstetric care, medication mismanagement, and breakdowns in hospital treatment. These cases often involve life-altering outcomes and require an ability to untangle both legal and medical intricacies.

"Medical malpractice litigation is one of the most demanding areas of practice," she explains. "It requires a command of the legal process and a deep understanding of healthcare systems, procedures, and protocols. Every case presents new challenges—and new opportunities to advocate for someone who truly needs support."

Tara has been consistently recognized by Best Lawyers, earning "Lawyer of the Year" designations across multiple years for both Personal Injury Litigation and Professional Malpractice Law. But for her, the most meaningful recognition comes from the long-term relationships she builds with her clients. "What stays with me is their resilience. Despite what they've been through, they show incredible strength and determination."

When assessing whether a client has a viable claim, Tara starts with a thorough review of medical records and consults with expert witnesses to determine whether the standard of care was breached and whether that breach caused the injury or damage to the client. Causation is the bridge that connects the negligence to the ultimate outcome, and is often the most difficult element to prove in these cases, especially when clients are already unwell or receiving care for other conditions.

"These files are incredibly technical. They often take years to reach resolution, and involve expert opinions, in-depth medical and legal research, and detailed evidence review. But the complexity is what motivates me—it's where I can make the biggest difference."

Tara is selective about the files she takes on, focusing on cases with both strong legal merit and personal significance. While some may result in modest compensation, she sometimes pursues them because they raise important issues of public interest or patient safety.

To help reduce barriers to justice, Tara works primarily on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients only pay legal fees if the case is successful. "We know how difficult and expensive this process can be. Whenever possible, we also cover upfront costs like expert reports and court filing fees."

She also encourages prospective clients to meet with a few lawyers before deciding who to work with. "You're building a long-term relationship, often through a very emotional process. You need to feel comfortable being completely open with your lawyer. That level of trust is essential."

Throughout each case, Tara prioritizes communication. "My clients are navigating uncertainty and grief—they deserve to feel supported and informed every step of the way. That's the part of my job I never take for granted."

Tara is also a member of The Holland Group, a group of senior medical malpractice lawyers from both the Plaintiff and Defence bars, all of whom are committed to improving access to justice and promoting policy reform. "The more complicated the case, the more rewarding the work," she says. "And through our group, we can advocate for changes that improve the system for future clients."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.