As a result of the disruptions caused by COVID-19, all parties that have matters before the Trademarks Opposition Board can obtain extensions of their deadlines.

Any deadlines falling between March 16, 2020, and March 31, 2020, now fall on April 1, 2020. For deadlines falling after April 1, 2020, the Registrar will consider the disruption caused by COVID-19 a sufficient circumstance to obtain an extension of time upon request. The Registrar may also use its discretion to extend deadlines on its own initiative if it is in the interest of justice to do so.

