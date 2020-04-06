Canada:
Trademarks Opposition Board: Extension Of Time
06 April 2020
Minden Gross LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As a result of the disruptions caused by COVID-19, all parties
that have matters before the Trademarks Opposition Board can obtain
extensions of their deadlines.
Any deadlines falling between March 16, 2020, and March 31,
2020, now fall on April 1, 2020. For deadlines falling after April
1, 2020, the Registrar will consider the disruption caused by
COVID-19 a sufficient circumstance to obtain an extension of time
upon request. The Registrar may also use its discretion to extend
deadlines on its own initiative if it is in the interest of justice
to do so.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Canada
Beer Company Takes High Road Amid Pandemic
Minden Gross LLP
A successful brand strategy creates a particular image and drives peoples' buying decisions. Every component of a successful brand strategy is carefully...
The New NAFTA Deal
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
Bill C-4, the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement Implementation Act, received Royal Assent on March 13, 2020. This new NAFTA deal (known as the NAFTA 2.0) is referred to in Canada as the CUSMA.
AI In Focus - Natural Language Processing
Bereskin & Parr LLP
The next application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be examined in our AI in Focus series is in the area of natural language processing (NLP).