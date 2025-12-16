Own It Or Lose It: Intellectual Property Webinar Recording With McKercher LLP Partner Joe A. Gill

McKercher LLP Partner Joe A. Gill joined North Forge for an ElevateIP webinar titled Own It or Lose It, focusing on tactical intellectual property (IP) issues for startups and growing businesses.

In this session, Joe discussed key considerations for safeguarding IP, including:

Conducting an IP audit early in the business lifecycle

Implementing measures to protect trade secrets

Addressing risks related to generative AI

Ensuring proper assignments and waivers

Avoiding contractual pitfalls that can compromise IP ownership

The webinar is now available online.

