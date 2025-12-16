Own It Or Lose It: Intellectual Property Webinar Recording With McKercher LLP Partner Joe A. Gill

McKercher LLP are most popular:
McKercher LLP Partner Joe A. Gill joined North Forge for an ElevateIP webinar titled Own It or Lose It, focusing on tactical intellectual property (IP) issues for startups and growing businesses.
In this session, Joe discussed key considerations for safeguarding IP, including:
- Conducting an IP audit early in the business lifecycle
- Implementing measures to protect trade secrets
- Addressing risks related to generative AI
- Ensuring proper assignments and waivers
- Avoiding contractual pitfalls that can compromise IP ownership
The webinar is now available online.
